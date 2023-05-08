ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Smart Fitness Market to Reach $140.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Fitness estimated at US$54.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$140.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.6% over the period 2022-2030. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.9% CAGR and reach US$76.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wristbands segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Smart Fitness market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 142 Featured)

- Apple Inc.

- Fitbit Inc.

- Garmin Ltd.

- Jawbone

- LG Electronics

- MAD Apparel, Inc.

- Nike Inc.

- OMsignal

- Pebble Inc.

- Polar Electro, Inc.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Shanda Group

- Sony Corporation

- Sony Mobile Communications Inc.

- Under Armour, Inc.

- Xiaomi Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Fitness - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartwatches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Smartwatches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wristbands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Wristbands by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bike

Computers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Bike Computers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Head-wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Head-wear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hand-wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Hand-wear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bike

Mount by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Bike Mount by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Smart Fitness Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike Computers

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike Computers

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear, Hand-wear,

Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for

the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear,

Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Fitness Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear,

Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Product - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Bike

Computers and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Wristbands, Bike Computers and Other Products for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Fitness by Type - Head-wear, Hand-wear, Bike Mount

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Fitness by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Head-wear,

Hand-wear, Bike Mount and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

