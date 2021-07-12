Abstract: Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2. 5 Trillion by 2026 . Smart cities are described as cities that are designed and built using intelligent and smart technology and solutions.

A smart city utilizes information and communications technologies (ICT) for improving the performance and quality of urban services, reducing consumption of resources and related costs, facilitating more active and efficient engagement with citizens, and enhancing quality of life of citizens sustainably. ICT is the core of smart cities initiative, since a knowledge infrastructure is critical for implementation of a smart city.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$741.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period. Smart Governance & Education, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.4% CAGR and reach US$915.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Buildings & Infrastructure segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can potentially provide an opportunity for expediting the use of digital technologies for creating smart cities and improving the lives of the citizens. Among the different initiatives that are being currently explored is the development of smart traffic control and parking management systems. In addition, options, such as charging a fee for street usage and creating dedicated bicycle lanes are being looked into for encouraging people to keep their vehicles parked at home. Digital technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence, can be leveraged for developing and establishing intelligent and adaptive traffic light management systems that are able to react to changing traffic flows and specific traffic conditions, which could help in significantly reducing street congestion. While smarter traffic management would not only make streets less crowded, this would also help in freeing up space for additional lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, which in turn would facilitate in further lowering carbon emissions and pollution levels.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $233.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $602.7 Billion by 2026



The Smart Cities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$233.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$602.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 19.1% respectively over the analysis period.



North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are among the regions with highest adoption levels in the smart cities market. While the move towards Smart City is more visible in developed nations including the US, Japan, Canada, and Western European countries, several developing nations including China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, and the UAE are actively pursuing the futuristic model. North America leads the global smart cities market, in terms of level of adoption of smart cities technology solutions. The region`s dominance is largely attributed to the high proportion of urban population in the region. The region also benefits from the rising investments in smart grids, and ongoing efforts to upgrade transportation and water infrastructure sectors. Smart city initiatives are also gaining ground led by efforts of governments to reduce carbon footprint by enhancing use of renewable energy resources. Governments across the region are also focused on achieving zero wastage target for energy. Growth is also supported by the strong use of smart cities solutions due to increased ICT investment by government bodies and significant adoption of connected solutions in the country. Europe is another region with strong focus on smart cities projects. The initiatives of the EU along with key development projects implemented by local governments have rendered momentum to smart city projects in the region. Further, financing and funding models, technology ecosystems, infrastructure development, and governance systems are also playing a key role in fueling the regional market.



Smart Energy Segment to Reach $652.9 Billion by 2026



Global market for Smart Energy (Application) segment is estimated at US$122.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$652.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 27.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Smart Energy segment, accounting for 31.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 33.0% over the analysis period, to reach US$176.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

AGT International

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE Current

Engie

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telensa Limited

Urbiotica

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Worldsensing SL







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Demonstrates Benefits of Smart Cities

Cities Mobilize Collective Intelligence to Meet COVID-19

Challenges

Smart City Infrastructure Aids Countries in Maintaining

Provision of Essential Medical Services Amid the Pandemic

How COVID-19 Pandemic Could Expedite Smart City Initiatives

Smart Cities: A Conceptual Overview

Business Models in Smart City Projects

Smart City Technologies

End-Use Segments

Smart Cities: A Review of Technologies & Applications in Major

End-Use Industries

Smart Cities: A Sustainable Way to Accommodate World?s Growing

Population

EXHIBIT 1: With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities

Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living: World

Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years

2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Depleting World Natural Resources Throws the Spotlight on Smart

Cities

EXHIBIT 2: Global Per Capita Availability of Water by

Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2018

and 2025

EXHIBIT 3: With World Energy Demand Outstripping the Increase

in Coal Reserves, Focus Shifts to Sustainable Use of Energy by

Cities: Global Coal Reserves (in Billion Metric Tons) and

Electricity Consumption (in Billion kWh) for the Years 1998,

2008 and 2018

Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the

Creation of Planned Urban Spaces

Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities

EXHIBIT 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 6: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart

City Development

EXHIBIT 7: Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns

Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption

Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and

Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region

Smart Cities Market Poised for Robust Growth Ahead

Smart Energy to Drive Long-Term Growth in the Smart Cities Market

Regional Analysis

Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs

Absence of Uniform and Standard Technology

Lack of Clear Strategic Goals and KPIs

Security Concerns Limit Progress

Quick Review of Market Structure

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transformational Role of 5G Technology in Development of Smart

Cities

5G Brings in Higher Scalability

EXHIBIT 8: Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025

Challenges Ahead

Concerns with Massive Connections and Monetization

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand

for Better Internet Infrastructure

Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus Onto

Smart Cities

Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2019

EXHIBIT 9: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives

Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities

A Review of ICT Technologies Enabling Smart Cities

Broadband Networks

Internet of Things (IoT)

Smart Devices

Cloud Computing

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Facial Recognition

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Fog Computing

Blockchain

V2X Communication Seeks Role in Smart City Infrastructure

C-V2X: The Upcoming Future-Ready V2X Standard

IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment

Epitomized by Smart Cities

IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings

EXHIBIT 10: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base:

(in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019

Growing Prominence of Sensor Technology in Smart Cities

Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service

Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality

Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities

Optimizes Urban Services

EXHIBIT 11: Developments in AI Paves the Way for Increase Use

of AI Intelligence in Smart Cities: World Market for AI-based

Hardware, Software and Services (In US$ Million) by

Technology for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Combining IoT and AI Unlocks Opportunities

Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics

Enhances Smart City Services

Edge and Fog Computing Facilitate Real-time Analytics with Low

Bandwidth Consumption

Advances in Technology and Innovative Financing Solutions

Facilitate Development of Smart City Initiatives

Mesh Networks for Smart Cities

Open Data to Provide Long-Term Business Opportunities

Government Policies: Critical for Fostering Smart City

Technology Developments

E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities

A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide

Innovative Smart Cities Solutions and Systems Present

Considerable Growth Opportunity

A Peek at Select Innovations in Smart Cities Space

Going from Idea to Reality: A Peek into How Cities Are Getting

Smarter

Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum

Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution

EXHIBIT 12: Strong Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart

Energy Infrastructure Vital for the Success of Larger Smart

City Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2020

Smart Metering: Vital for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption

Control in Smart Cities

EXHIBIT 13: Widespread Installation of Smart Electricity Meters

to Fuel the Success Rate of Smart City Projects by Improving

Customer Service & Encouraging Proactive Management of Energy

Usage: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Adoption of Smart Water Meters Spirals in Cities Worldwide

EXHIBIT 14: Surging Penetration of Smart Water Meters & Smart

Gas Solutions Helps in the Provision of Smart Utility Services

Resulting in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens &

Communities: World Market for Smart Water Meters (In US$

000) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas

Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas

Utility Operations

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low

Carbon Smart City Footprint

EXHIBIT 15: Growing Investments in Demand Response Enables

Closer Consumer Engagement in Competitive & Smart City Energy

Markets: Global Spending On Demand Response Management

Systems (DRMS) (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and

2024

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in

Smart Cities

Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems

Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus

Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City

EXHIBIT 16: Strong Growth in BEMS Market Indicates Rapid

Progress towards Intelligent Buildings: World Market for

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) in US$ Million by

Segment for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2024

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam

EXHIBIT 17: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the

Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 18: Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years

2020 and 2022

Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer &

Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets

Deployment of LED & Smart Streetlights Grows in Cities

EXHIBIT 19: Focus on Energy Efficient Smart Cities to Trigger

Growth in Smart Lighting Technologies: World Market for Smart

Lighting in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and

2024

Smart Digital Education Lies at the Heart of the Smart Cities

Concept

EXHIBIT 20: Deemed as Vital for the Creation of Smart

Communities & Cities, the Need to Groom Smart People &

Citizens to Drive Robust Demand for Mobile Learning Products

& Services: World Market for Mobile Learning (In US$

Billion) for 2018, 2021 and 2024

Smart Healthcare: A Vital Part of the Smart Cities Ecosystem

EXHIBIT 21: Robust Market for mHealth Solutions to Aid in the

Creation of Smart Cities: World Market for mHealth Solutions

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Secures a Fair

Share of Government Funding

EXHIBIT 22: Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future

of Driving to Benefit the Development of Smart Cities: Global

Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years

2019, 2021 and 2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Governance &

Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Governance &

Education by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Healthcare

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

COVID-19 Impact Likely to be Minimal on Smart Cities Market

Smart Cities Projects in the US Gain Traction

Smart Gas Solutions Market Poised for Growth

Rising Investments in Water Utilities with Focus on Smart Water

Meters Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 23: Drinking Water Infrastructure Expenditure Needs in

the US through 2034 by Project Type

EXHIBIT 24: US Smart Water Solutions Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Spending by Segment for 2016, 2020, and 2024

New FCC Rules Ease 5G Infrastructure Installation in Smart Cities

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Spending on Smart Cities Continues to Grow

EXHIBIT 25: Top Use Cases for Smart Cities Spending in Canada:

% CAGR by Use Case for the Period 2017-2022

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Japan Leverages Smart Gas Solutions to Build Low Carbon,

Energy-Efficient Society

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Cities Market in China: An Overview

EXHIBIT 26: Total Number of Smart City Projects with Financial

and Institutional Support from Local Government

EXHIBIT 27: Smart City Government Informationization Market (In

Billion Yuan) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Table 21: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Cities Deployment in Europe Continues to Gain Momentum

Smart Cities Become More Relevant Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

FIWARE: An Open Platform for Smart Cities

Rising Deployments of Smart Water Meters Augurs Well for Smart

Cities Initiatives

Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 27: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 29: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Cities by

Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Governance &

Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Energy,

Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cities by Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Security and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asian Economies Focus on Development of Smart Cities

Australia

India

National Smart Cities Mission to Accelerate Smart City

Deployments in India

EXHIBIT 28: Number of Smart City Nominations Allocated Per

State (2019)

EXHIBIT 29: National Smart Cities Mission: Cost Structure

Singapore

South Korea

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cities by Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Security and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Middle East: Huge Opportunity for Smart City Developments

Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering

Technologies

UAE Focuses on Developing Connected, Smart Cities

Latin American Smart Cities Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 30: Major Megacities in Latin America by Population

(in Million) by 2025

Table 39: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cities by Application - Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Security and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 112

