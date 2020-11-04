Global Smart Bullets Industry

Global Smart Bullets Market to Reach $1. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Bullets estimated at US$404 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027. Guided Smart Bullets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$762.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-guided Smart Bullets segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The Smart Bullets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$182.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing Company, The

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Taser International, Inc.

Textron Systems

Thales Group







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

