Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Report 2021: Focus on Small/Emerging Biopharmaceutical Companies to Develop Innovative Small Molecules
Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents overall market and segment-wise revenue forecasts of the global small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry. It highlights key growth opportunities for small molecule CDMOs based on the main evolution in their business models and strategic approaches as well as those of pharmaceutical sponsors.
The market forecasts in this report are for 2020-2026, capturing key market developments such as capacity expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and expanding service offerings that are set to affect the overall small molecule CDMO market growth.
The study segments the market into two categories based on product type:
Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing (API/drug substance), and finished dosage form (FDF) manufacturing (FDF/drug product).
API is further segmented into innovator and generic APIs, while FDF is segmented into oral, semi-solid/liquid, and injectable forms.
Other discussions in the study include:
The impact of strategic imperatives on the industry
Growth drivers and restraints
Comprehensive insights on the competitive landscape
Revenue share estimates of top market participants
Strategic analysis of market developments in service offerings and business models
Growth opportunities for small molecule CDMOs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product Type
Market Segmentation by Service Type
Key Competitors
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers for the Small Molecule CDMO Market
Growth Restraints for the Small Molecule CDMO Market
Forecast Framework - Market Sizing
Forecast Methodology
Forecast Assumptions and Considerations
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Major Reshoring Initiatives for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Revenue Split by Service Type
Revenue Split Analysis by Service Type
Competitive Environment
Market Share, Total Pharmaceutical CDMO Market
3. Growth Environment
Small Molecule Market Outlook - Key Segment Share
Comparison between Small Molecules and Biologics Approvals
Expanding CDMO Value Chain - Comprehensive End-to-End Offering for Small Molecules and Biologics
CDMO Business Model Evolution - Transactional to Strategic Partnerships
Key Growth Trends Shaping the Small Molecule CDMO Industry
Key Consolidation and Expansion Steps in the Small Molecule CDMO Industry
Key Expansion Initiatives by Small Molecule CDMOs
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
Key Growth Metrics, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
Revenue Forecast, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
Key Growth Metrics, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
Revenue Forecast, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Capacity Expansion in the US and Europe for Reshoring and Near-Shoring Manufacturing
Growth Opportunity 2 - Phase-Appropriate Manufacturing Services for High-Potency Drugs
Growth Opportunity 3 - Focus on Small/Emerging Biopharmaceutical Companies to Develop Innovative Small Molecules
Growth Opportunity 4 - Integrated Drug-Device Combination Products Services for New and Existing Drugs
7. Next Steps
