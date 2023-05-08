ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Sliding Bearing Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sliding Bearing estimated at US$952.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2022-2030. Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $259.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR



The Sliding Bearing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$259.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$449.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- AST Bearings LLC

- Brammer Plc

- Canam Group, Inc.

- Cosmec, Inc.

- Ekspan Ltd.

- Epic Polymer Systems Corp.

- Freyssinet Ltd.

- GGB Bearing Technology

- Granor Rubber & Engineering Pty. Ltd.

- Gumba GmbH & Co., KG

- JTEKT

- Kantaflex (India) Private Ltd.

- Megeba SA

- Metal Engineering & Treatment Co., Pvt., Ltd.

- NSK

- NTN Corporation

- RBC Bearings

- RJ Watson, Inc.

- Schaeffler

- SKF Group

- Structural Rubber Products

- Timken

- Trelleborg AB

- Voss Engineering, Inc.

- Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sliding Bearing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metallic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Metallic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Metallic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Metallic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Metallic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Metallic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Brakes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Brakes by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Brakes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interior by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Interior by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Interior by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exterior by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Exterior by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Exterior by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bogie by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Bogie by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Bogie by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Engine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Engine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Radial by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Radial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Linear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Linear by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Linear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thrust by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Thrust by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Thrust by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Angular Contact by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Angular Contact by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Angular Contact by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Bearing Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Bearing Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Bearing Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Sliding Bearing Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sliding Bearing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Material -

Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Bearing

Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other

Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Bearing

Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other

Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Sliding Bearing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Material -

Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Bearing

Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other

Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Sliding Bearing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Material -

Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Bearing

Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other

Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Sliding Bearing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Bearing

Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other

Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Sliding Bearing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Bearing

Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other

Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Sliding Bearing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and

Other Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Bearing

Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other

Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Sliding Bearing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Material -

Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Bearing

Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other

Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic and

Non-Metallic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior,

Engine and Brakes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Bogie, Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bogie,

Interior, Exterior, Engine and Brakes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Bearing Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust,

Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Sliding Bearing by Bearing

Type - Radial, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other

Bearing Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 133: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Sliding Bearing by

Bearing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial,

Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact and Other Bearing Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sliding Bearing by Material - Metallic and Non-Metallic -



