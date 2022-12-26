Global Sizing Agents Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sizing Agents estimated at US$4. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.

1% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Sizing Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Aries Chemical, Inc.
Avebe
BASF SE
Buckman
CP Kelco
Ecolab
Evonik Industries AG
Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG
Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.
Indokem Ltd.
Jai Aravali Industries
Kemira
Mizobata Chemical, Inc.
OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
Polyscope Polymers BV
Rhea Chemicals
Seiko PMC Corporation


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sizing Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
