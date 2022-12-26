Global Sizing Agents Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sizing Agents estimated at US$4. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.

1% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Sizing Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Aries Chemical, Inc.

Avebe

BASF SE

Buckman

CP Kelco

Ecolab

Evonik Industries AG

Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Indokem Ltd.

Jai Aravali Industries

Kemira

Mizobata Chemical, Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Polyscope Polymers BV

Rhea Chemicals

Seiko PMC Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sizing Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile & Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Textile & Fiber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile & Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paper & Paperboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Paper & Paperboard by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Paperboard by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Sizing Agents Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sizing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sizing

Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sizing

Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Application -

Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sizing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sizing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sizing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sizing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sizing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sizing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sizing

Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sizing

Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Sizing Agents by Application -

Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Type - Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and

Natural for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sizing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Type - Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and

Natural for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile &

Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sizing Agents by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Type - Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and

Natural for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sizing Agents by Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper &

Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Sizing Agents by

Application - Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sizing Agents

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

