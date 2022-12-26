Global Sizing Agents Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sizing Agents estimated at US$4. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.
1% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Sizing Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Aries Chemical, Inc.
Avebe
BASF SE
Buckman
CP Kelco
Ecolab
Evonik Industries AG
Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG
Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.
Indokem Ltd.
Jai Aravali Industries
Kemira
Mizobata Chemical, Inc.
OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
Polyscope Polymers BV
Rhea Chemicals
Seiko PMC Corporation
