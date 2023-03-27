Global Size of Solar Panel Recycling Market Estimated to Cross USD 477.74 Million By 2032, at 12.9% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research, the global solar panel recycling market Size & share was valued at USD 141.80 Million in 2022 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 12.9%, to reach USD 477.74 Million By 2032. Silicon segment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate owing to the increasing demand for solar energy and the need to address the environmental and health concerns associated with the disposal of PV panels. Some of the key players covered are First Solar, Echo Environmental, Silcontel, Canadian Solar, Silrec, SunPower, Reiling GmbH, Trina Solar, Aurubis, Envaris, SiC Processing and others.

New York, NY, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Solar Panel Recycling Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Silicon, Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film); By Process; By Shelf Life; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global solar panel recycling market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 141.80 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 477.74 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 12.9% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Solar Panel Recycling? How Big is Solar Panel Recycling Market Size & Share?

Overview

The solar panel recycling market size is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, fueled by the increasing demand for sustainable and responsible recycling solutions. The shift from conventional to renewable sources of energy is driving the growth of the market, and government efforts to reduce carbon footprints and increase investment in renewable energy infrastructure are presenting lucrative growth opportunities for top industry key players.

Moreover, with the lifespan of solar panels estimated to be around 20-30 years, the number of retired panels is increasing rapidly. As a result, the demand for recycling services is expected to rise, driven by the need to reduce waste and minimize the environmental impact of solar energy generation. With continued investment in renewable energy and advancements in solar technology, the solar panel recycling market segmentation is poised for sustained growth.

Story continues

Request Sample Copy of Solar Panel Recycling Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/solar-panel-recycling-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Market Factors Covered in the Report

The study covers industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Offers a neutral perspective on market performance.

Highlights recent industry trends and developments.

Provides insight into the competitive landscape and strategies of key players.

Identifies potential and niche segments and regions with promising growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

First Solar

Echo Environmental

Silcontel

Canadian Solar

Silrec

SunPower

Reiling GmbH

Trina Solar

Aurubis

Envaris

SiC Processing

Yingli Energy & Hanwha Group

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/solar-panel-recycling-market/request-for-sample

Prominent drivers of the market

The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for recycling services and government support for renewable energy sources

The solar panel recycling market expansion is due to the increasing demand for recycling services, driven by the rising awareness of the environmental damage caused by solar panel waste. Moreover, the shift towards renewable energy sources and government efforts to reduce carbon footprints are expected to provide lucrative growth prospects for the top firms to maintain their market position in the coming years.

The solar panel recycling market sales will benefit from the decaying older installations. It will likely expand rapidly in the near future due to the rapid growth of PV installations and advances in solar technology attracting investment.

Additionally, the government's support for large-scale solar power generation to reduce carbon footprints is expected to have a favorable impact on industry growth in the coming years.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/solar-panel-recycling-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent trends influencing the market

Government support and inducing new technologies and methods are driving the market

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) amended the draft E-waste guidelines via Gazette on May 19, 2022, to include solar PV cells and modules (panels).

The clean resources market value could exceed USD 15 billion by 2050, capable of powering 630 GW with 2 billion solar panels.

Segmentation Assessment Outlook

According to the forecast, the highest growth rate is anticipated for silicon during the projected period

Solar panels made from crystalline silicon, which account for over 95% of the solar panel recycling market share, are expected to drive growth in the silicon segment thanks to their durability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. These panels, characterized by a silicon crystal structure and trace amounts of precious metals, can provide reliable solar power generation for at least 25 years.

The mechanical sector held the largest market share in 2022

The Mechanical segment is expected to lead the market, utilizing cost-effective and straightforward methods to physically disassemble solar panels into smaller components such as glass, aluminum, and silicon, which can then be repurposed. This process can recover a significant amount of valuable materials from solar panels, making it a popular choice. Meanwhile, the Laser and Thermal segments are anticipated to grow substantially as demand rises for high-purity silicon and sustainable recycling solutions for decommissioned solar panels.

In 2022, the Early Loss segment was projected to occupy a substantial portion of the revenue share

The Early Loss segment is expected to experience significant growth and revenue share due to the increasing demand for solar panel recycling services. The decommissioning of solar panels and the need for sustainable and responsible recycling solutions have created a growing market for the recycling of solar panels. In addition to reducing waste and minimizing the environmental impact of solar energy generation, solar panel recycling can also recover valuable materials and components used to manufacture new solar panels.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/solar-panel-recycling-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Solar Panel Recycling Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 477.74 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 159.80 Million Expected CAGR Growth 12.9% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players First Solar, Echo Environmental, Silcontel, Canadian Solar, Silrec, SunPower, Reiling GmbH & Co. KG, Trina Solar, Aurubis, Envaris, SiC Processing GmbH, Yingli Energy and Hanwha Group. Segments Covered By Type, By Process, By Shelf Life, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

During the forecast period, North America is expected to experience a higher growth rate in demand

Solar panel recycling market demand in North America region is driven by a combination of factors. The stringent regulations implemented by governments in this region are expected to boost demand, particularly for waste management policies related to PV waste. Moreover, the presence of major solar panels manufacturers such as First Solar and SunPower in North America is expected to further stimulate growth. These manufacturers are driving the adoption of solar panels, which is, in turn, increasing demand for recycling services.

In contrast, the EU has established itself as a leader in developing and executing waste management policies for PV waste. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have a larger revenue share in the coming years. Governments in this region are launching initiatives and policies to promote the adoption of renewable energy sources and encourage the recycling of solar panels. This trend is creating a wide range of opportunities for solar panel recycling market growth as solar panels continue to gain popularity as a clean and renewable energy source.

Browse the Detail Report “Solar Panel Recycling Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Silicon, Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film); By Process; By Shelf Life; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/solar-panel-recycling-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Development

Canadian Solar has announced that CSI Solar entered into an investment agreement with the municipal body of Jiangsu Province, China, in January 2023.

The Research Addresses Several Questions

Which important factors are accountable for the robust growth of the market?

Which are the major players operating in the market across the globe?

Which product segment of the market is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period?

What is the position of the competitive scenario of the market?

What are the estimated figures related to the overall market in the coming few years?

What is the projected size and share of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which are the leading geographical segments of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the solar panel recycling market report based on type, process, shelf life, and region:

By Type Outlook

Silicon

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Thin-film

By Process Outlook

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

By Shelf Life Outlook

Normal Loss

Early Loss

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Polyvinyl Butyral Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyvinyl-butyral-market

Home Bedding Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/home-bedding-market

Action Figures Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/action-figures-market

LNG Storage Tanks Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lng-storage-tank-market

Catalyst Carrier Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/catalyst-carrier-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog: https://polarismarketresearch.medium.com



