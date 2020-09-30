Global Sixth Generation (6G) Wireless Market Outlook Report 2020-2030: Focus on 6G Technology, Solutions, Applications and Services

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sixth Generation (6G) Wireless Market: Technology and Solution Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report focuses on sixth generation (6G) technology, solutions, applications and services



The report evaluates the anticipated technical direction for what is likely to come beyond 5G with emphasis on the anticipated economic impacts and opportunities for the information and communications technology ecosystem. This includes solutions, applications and services that vendors are likely to develop for ICT service providers that involve 6G technologies.



The report provides a vision into the evolution of communications, applications, content and commerce in a post-6G world such as the evolution of networking, service provider business models, and the relationship between wireless and other facets of ICT such as intelligence, computing, and analytics. The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the2020 to 2030 time-frame.



Starting in 2018, the publisher began to formulate a vision for wireless and networking beyond 5G. Working independently this market research firm published its first 6G market research report titled Sixth Generation Cellular: Looking Beyond 5G to the 6G Technology Market in June 2019.



This ground-breaking research represented an initial investigation into the upcoming 6G technology market. This research built upon our extensive analysis in LTE, 5G, and computing (core cloud, edge computing, HPC, and quantum), and other related areas such as artificial intelligence and AI support of other technologies.



6G Flagship, an organization funded in part by Academy of Finland with an overall budget of 251 million Euros to study 6G from 2018 to 2026. The publisher subsequently became involved with efforts at the University of Oulu to develop a set of new white papers focused on various additional aspects of 6G.



This publisher's involvement in 6G Flagship's efforts has both solidified its initial research findings as well as provided an opportunity to network with wireless and networking experts from industry and academia. This makes this publisher the foremost market research authority in the emerging area of 6G technology, solutions, applications and services.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Report Findings

1.3 Target Audience

1.4 Companies in Report



2. Introduction

2.1 Evolution of Mobile Cellular Communications

2.2 Fifth Generation Wireless: A Pathway to Sixth Generation Wireless

2.3 Anticipated Elements of Sixth Generation Wireless



3. 5G Technologies Supporting Evolution to 6G

3.1 5G Overview

3.2 5G Enabling Technologies

3.3 5G Application by Industry Verticals

3.4 Technologies Beyond 5G

3.5 6G Market Drivers

3.5.1 The Need for Microsecond Latency

3.5.2 Growth of IoT and Industrial, Object Driven Traffic

3.5.3 Wireless Cognition, Single Core Structure, and Public Safety

3.5.4 Smart City Applications: Sensing and More

3.5.5 Ubiquitous Coverage from Satellite Internet to Ultra-Local Networks

3.5.5.1 Ultra-Macro Coverage

3.5.5.2 Ultra-Micro Coverage

3.6 6G Market Restraints

3.6.1 High Overall Deployment Expenditures

3.6.2 Vertical Business Model Considerations

3.6.3 Voice and Data Value Perception Approaches Zero



4. 6G Technology and Implications

4.1 Spectrum Evolution: 95GHz to 3 THz

4.2 Radio Frequency and Data Rates Targeting One Terabit

4.3 6G Communication Infrastructure

4.4 Physical, Digital, and Biological System Convergence

4.5 Evolution of 6G Enabling Technologies

4.6 6G in Unlicensed Spectrum and Private Networks

4.7 Additional Technologies Supporting 6G

4.8 6G Economic and Cultural Impacts



5. 6G Innovation and Capabilities

5.1 6G Accelerates Evolution to a Fully Digital and Connected World

5.2 6G Makes Democratizes Intelligence

5.2.1 Smart Surfaces

5.2.2 Smart Environments

5.2.3 Smart Power

5.3 6G Solution Areas

5.3.1 6G Communications

5.3.2 6G Sensing

5.3.3 6G Imaging

5.3.4 6G Precise Location



6. 6G Applications and Impacts

6.1 Revolutionary 6G Applications, Services, and Solutions

6.2 6G Network Management and Orchestration

6.3 6G Business Models

6.3.1 Decentralization is a Driving Factor

6.3.2 Network Operator Challenges

6.3.3 Increasingly More Private Networks

6.3.4 Micro-operators and Distributed Services

6.4 6G Research Initiatives

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 United States of America

6.4.3 University of Oulu and 6Genesis Project

6.4.4 South Korea and LG KAIST 6G Research Centre

6.5 Current Views on R&D Direction of 6G



7. 6G Ecosystem Analysis

7.1 6G Infrastructure Market

7.1.1 6G User Devices

7.1.2 6G Core Infrastructure

7.2 6G Equipment Market

7.2.1 Telecom Equipment

7.2.2 Semiconductor Equipment

7.3 6G Transport Networks

7.4 6G R&D Investments

7.5 6G Equipment Cost Considerations

7.6 6G Ecosystem Players



8. 6G Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2030

8.1 6G Infrastructure Market

8.1.1 Global Total 6G Infrastructure Market

8.1.2 6G Infrastructure Market by Type

8.1.3 6G Infrastructure Market by Region



9. 5G Applications Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

9.1 5G Apps and Service Market 2020-2025

9.1.1 5G Applications by Device Type 2020-2025

9.1.2 5G Applications by Service Provider Type 2020-2025

9.1.2.1 5G Applications by Carrier/MNO 2020-2025

9.1.2.2 5G OTT Provided Applications and Services 2020-2025

9.1.3 5G Applications by Service Category 2020-2025

9.1.3.1 5G Applications by Enhanced Mobile Broadband 2020-2025

9.1.3.2 Massive Machine-type Communications Applications 2020-2025

9.1.3.3 Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication Applications 2020-2025

9.1.3.4 Fixed Wireless Access Market 2020-2025

9.1.4 Network Slicing Dependent Apps and Service Market in 5G

9.2 5G New Radio Market 2020-2025

9.2.1 5GNR Applications 2020-2025

9.2.2 5GNR Applications in Industrial Automation 2020-2025

9.2.3 5GNR Applications by Deployment Type 2020-2025

9.2.4 Industrial Automation Market in Private 5GNR 2020-2025

9.2.5 Private 5GNR in Industrial Automation by Application 2020-2025



10. Conclusions and Recommendations

10.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

10.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

10.3 Automotive Companies

10.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

10.5 Communication Service Providers

10.6 Computing Companies

10.7 Data Analytics Providers

10.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

10.9 Networking Equipment Providers

10.10 Networking Security Providers

10.11 Semiconductor Companies

10.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

10.13 Software Providers

10.14 Smart City System Integrators

10.15 Automation System Providers

10.16 Social Media Companies

10.17 Telecom Operators

10.18 OTT Service Providers

10.19 Enterprise and Government



11. Appendix: 6G Synergies with HPC and Quantum Computing

11.1 High Performance Computing

11.2 Quantum Computing

11.3 More than Computing: Quantum Technologies

11.4 6G Technology and Next Generation Computing Synergies

Companies Mentioned

6G Flagship

LG KAIST 6G Research Centre

University of Oulu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjueg9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

