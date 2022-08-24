Global Sinuscopes Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022-2026 - Rise in Allergic Rhinitis Cases Drives Demand

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Sinuscopes

Global Market for Sinuscopes
Global Market for Sinuscopes

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sinuscopes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sinuscopes Market to Reach $199.4 Million by 2026

The global market for Sinuscopes estimated at US$158.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period.

2.7 mm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$111.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 4.0 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $80.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $20.1 Million by 2026

The Sinuscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$80.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

The US represents a major led by increasing incidence and prevalence of sinusitis, rising number of MI surgeries, various technological advancements, strong healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of skilled personnel. The number of patients who suffer from sinusitis is roughly 30.8 million, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to huge population, rising incidence of the disease; growing awareness of treatment options, increasing number of surgical procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure, increase in ENT facilities that are financially aided by the government, rising standard of living, and increasing income levels.

Growth potential is particularly high in China and India backed by healthcare reforms by governments, rising income levels, and increasing aging population. Given the hugely underpenetrated nature of developing markets, adoption of various procedures in these regions is likely to progress at a much faster than the developed economies in the coming years.

As income levels increase in emerging markets against the backdrop of robust economic growth, the demand for sinuscopes from these markets is expected to gain momentum, further brightening the growth prospects.

Growing preference by patients for minimally invasive surgeries due to reduced hospital stay and faster recovery, is a major market driver for Sinuscopes market. Sinus endoscopy procedures make diagnosis cheaper in terms of reduced hospital stay and curtailed pre and post procedure care.

Aging population, increasing incidence of various diseases, growing access to better healthcare and shift towards early diagnosis are some of the broad factors driving demand for endoscopy devices worldwide. Moreover, the advent of minimally invasive procedures has transformed the area of disease diagnosis and treatment, resulting in significant growth for devices, including sinusopes, used in these procedures. Improving reimbursement scenario in select markets worldwide also contribute to growth in the market.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Sinuscopes: A Prelude

  • Global Sinuscopes Market Falls Prey to the COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact

  • 2.7mm Sinuscopes Dominate the Market

  • The United States- A Major Revenue Generator; Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth

  • Hospitals Segment to Register Higher Revenues

  • WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 41 Featured):

  • Althea Deutschland GMBH

  • AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

  • Happersberger otopront GmbH

  • Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH

  • Medstar. Co. Ltd.

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Optim LLC

  • Richard Wolf Corporation

  • Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh

  • Scholly Fiberoptic GmbH

  • Stryker Corporation

  • XION GmbH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Incidence of Chronic Rhinosinusitis to Drive the Need for Sinuscopes

  • Chronic Sinusitis Prevalence in the US: Characterised by Vastly Untreated Population

  • Rise in Allergic Rhinitis Cases Drive the Demand for Sinuscopes

  • The US Allergic Rhinitis Patient Population by Disease Severity: Percentage Breakdown of Patient Pool for Mild Intermittent, Mild Persistent, Moderate-severe Intermittent, and Moderate-severe Persistent

  • Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Sinuscopes

  • Continuous Evolution of Endoscopic Technology Bodes Well for the Sinuscopy Market

  • Integrated Forward View Integrated with 360 Degree Sinuscopes

  • Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Sinuscopes

  • Burgeoning Elderly Populace Spurs Demand for Sinuscopes

  • The Emergence of HD Quality Sinuscopes to Propel Market Growth

  • Dearth of ENT Surgeons and Skilled Otolaryngologists: A Major Challenge for Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1cacq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl