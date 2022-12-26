Global Single-Stage-to-Orbit Propulsion Capability Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

The commercialization of the space industry in recent years has led to a growing space market, established the NewSpace economy, and boosted demand for more sustainable solutions. This resulted in technological advancement across space products and, in particular, innovation within the propulsion arm of the aerospace market for launch solutions and operations.

Current government strategies, economic conditions, and private investments have further boosted the NewSpace sector and incentivized production for a more cost-effective space launch solution.



Therefore, single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) has become a focus of the propulsion arm.



At present, 2 key SSTO solutions offer significant potential due to their viability, promising technological capability, and growth potential—the Aerospike engine and the SABRE engine.



Author: Shehroz Sayeed

