The global single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 6.3billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1%

during the forecast period. Growth in the single-cell analysis market can mainly be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

On the other hand, the high cost of single-cell analysis instruments is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.



The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the single-cell analysismarket, byproduct, during the forecast period

Consumables accounted for the largest share of 67.4% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment. The wide applications of consumables in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are also expected to drive market growth.



Human cells segment accounted for the largest share

The single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells. The human cells segment accounted for the largest share of 51.6% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of human cells in research laboratories and academic institutes.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionin thesingle-cell analysismarket

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing government initiatives.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Merck KGAA (Germany)

• QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• 10x Genomics (US)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• Illumina, Inc. (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

• Fluidigm Corporation (US)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Luminex Corporation (US)

• Takara Bio (Japan)

• Fluxion Biosciences (US)

• Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. (Italy)

• bioMérieux SA (France)

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

• Cytek Biosciences (US)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK)

• NanoCellect Biomedical (US)

• Rarecyte Inc (US)

• On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of thesingle-cell analysis market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as theproduct, cell type, technique, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall single-cell analysis marketand its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers,restraints and opportunities.

