Global Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market to Reach $322.8 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers estimated at US$224. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$322.

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032879/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemical & Material Manufacturers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$109.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$42.2 Million by the year 2027.



Food & Beverages Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

In the global Food & Beverages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$30.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Hitachi High-Technologies
Instrument Specialists
Leco
Linseis
Mettler-TOLEDo
Nanjing Dazhan Institute of Electromechanical Technology
Netzsch
Perkinelmer
Rigaku
Setaram Instrumentation
Shanghai and Sheng Instrument Technology
Shanghai Innuo Precision Instruments
Shimadzu
TA Instruments (A Subsidiary of Waters)
Theta Industries


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical & Material Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Chemical & Material
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical & Material
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research & Academia by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Research & Academia by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: China Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: France Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemical & Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology, Food & Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research &
Academia and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Spain 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Russia 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Australia Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Australia 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: India Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: India 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use -
Chemical & Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology, Food & Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research &
Academia and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2022 (E)
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Simultaneous-Functionality
Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical & Material Manufacturers,
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverages,
Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use -
Chemical & Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology, Food & Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research &
Academia and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Chemical &
Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food &
Beverages, Petrochemicals, Research & Academia and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage

