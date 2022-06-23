Global Silver Demand Expected to Reach All-Time High in 2022 | Globaldata Plc

The demand will be driven by an expansion in silver consumption in both traditional markets and green technologies.

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silver production was 884.5 million ounces (Moz) in 2021. Overall, anticipating slight impacts on the global supply chain due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the silver mining market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period. The silver mining market growth will be supported by increased output from Mexico, China, and Peru.

The Silver Mining Market Research Report 2022-2026 offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the global silver mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global silver mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration, and development projects.

Global Silver Reserves by Country

  • Peru

  • Australia

  • Poland

  • Russia

  • China

  • Mexico

  • Chile

  • USA

  • Bolivia

Peru had the world’s largest silver reserves of the global total as of January 2022. Silver deposits are mainly located in the Peruvian provinces of Arequipa, Tacna, Junin, and Moquegua regions. Silver is available in the form of epithermal, carbonate replacement and skarn deposits.

Global Silver Mining Reserves by Country

Global Silver Production by Country

  • Mexico

  • China

  • Peru

  • Australia

  • Poland

  • Chile

  • Bolivia

  • Russia

  • USA

  • Argentina

  • India

  • Kazakhstan

  • Canada

  • Brazil

Mexico was the world's largest producer of silver. More than 40% of the total silver production originates from the Penasquito, San Julian, Santa Elena, Saucito, and Fresnillo mines. Output from Capela Polymetallic project, which began commercial production in 2020, further supported production growth in 2021.

Global Silver Mining Production by Country

Leading Companies in the Silver Mining Market

  • Industrias Penoles SAB de CV

  • KGHM Polska Miedz

  • Glencore Plc

  • Hindustan Zinc Ltd

  • Polymetal International plc

  • Pan American Silver Corp

  • Southern Copper Corp

  • First Majestic Silver Corp

  • Compania De Minas Buenaventura SAA

  • Hochschild Mining plc

Silver Mining Market Overview

Market Size 2021

884.5 Moz

CAGR

>1%

Forecast Period

2022- 2026

Key Countries (Silver Reserve)

Peru, Australia, Poland, Russia, China, Mexico, Chile, USA, and Bolivia

Key Countries (Silver Production)

Mexico, China, Peru, Australia, Poland, Chile, Bolivia, Russia, USA, Argentina, India, Kazakhstan, Canada, and Brazil

Leading Companies

Industrias Penoles SAB de CV, KGHM Polska Miedz, Glencore Plc, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Polymetal International plc, Pan American Silver Corp, Southern Copper Corp, First Majestic Silver Corp, Compania De Minas Buenaventura SAA, and Hochschild Mining plc

Silver Mining Market Report Scope
The report contains an overview of the global silver mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global silver mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, and major exploration and development projects.

FAQs

What was the global silver mining market size in 2021?
The global silver mining market output was 884.5 million ounces (Moz) in 2021.

What is the silver mining market growth rate?
The global silver mining market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period.

Which are the top countries in terms of silver reserves?
The top countries in terms of silver reserves are Peru, Australia, Poland, Russia, China, Mexico, Chile, the USA, and Bolivia.

Which are the top countries in terms of silver production?
The top countries in terms of silver production are Mexico, China, Peru, Australia, Poland, Chile, Bolivia, Russia, USA, Argentina, India, Kazakhstan, Canada, and Brazil.

Which are the leading companies in the silver mining market?
The leading companies in the silver mining market are Industrias Penoles SAB de CV, KGHM Polska Miedz, Glencore Plc, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Polymetal International plc, Pan American Silver Corp, Southern Copper Corp, First Majestic Silver Corp, Compania De Minas Buenaventura SAA, and Hochschild Mining plc.

