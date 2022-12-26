Global Silicone Resins Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicone Resins estimated at US$4. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032874/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Methyl Silicone Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR

The Silicone Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$954.3 Million by the year 2027.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR

In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$866.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Adhis S.A.S
Bluestar Silicones
BRB International BV
Evonik Tego Chemie
Kaneka Corporations
Momentive performance materials holdings Inc.
Shin-etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Siltech Corportion
The Dow Chemical Company
Wacker Chemie AG;


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Silicone Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
