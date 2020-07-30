Global Silicone Coatings Industry
Global Silicone Coatings Market to Reach $8. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Silicone Coatings estimated at US$5. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.
New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900299/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$782.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Silicone Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
100% Silicone Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global 100% Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
ACC Silicones Ltd.
AFCONA Chemicals Sdn Bhd
BASF SE
Bluestar Silicones France SAS
Borchers GmbH
BYK-Chemie GmbH
DowDupont Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
HumiSeal
Kcc Silicone
Lakmar Ltd.
Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Siltech Corporation
Wacker Chemie AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900299/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silicone Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Silicone Coatings Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Silicone Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Additives (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Additives (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Additives (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polymers (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polymers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polymers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: 100% Silicone (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: 100% Silicone (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: 100% Silicone (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Silicone Water Repellents (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Silicone Water Repellents (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Silicone Water Repellents (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Construction (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Consumer Goods (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Consumer Goods (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Consumer Goods (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Silicone Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Silicone Coatings Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Silicone Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Silicone Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Silicone Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Silicone Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Silicone Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Silicone Coatings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Silicone Coatings Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone
Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Silicone Coatings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Silicone Coatings Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Silicone Coatings Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Silicone Coatings Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Silicone Coating Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Silicone Coatings Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Silicone Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Silicone Coatings Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Silicone Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Silicone Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Silicone Coatings Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Silicone Coatings Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Silicone Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Silicone Coatings Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Silicone Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Silicone Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Silicone Coatings Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Silicone Coatings Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Silicone Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Silicone Coatings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Silicone Coatings Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Silicone Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Silicone Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Silicone Coatings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Silicone Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Silicone Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Silicone Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Silicone Coatings Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Silicone Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Silicone Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Silicone Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Silicone Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Silicone Coatings Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Silicone Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Silicone Coatings Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Silicone Coatings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Silicone Coatings Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Silicone Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Silicone Coatings Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Silicone Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Silicone Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Silicone Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Silicone Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicone Coatings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Silicone Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Silicone Coatings Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Silicone Coatings Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Silicone Coatings Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Silicone Coatings Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Silicone Coatings Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Silicone Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Silicone Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Silicone Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Silicone Coatings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Silicone Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Silicone Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Silicone Coatings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 176: Silicone Coatings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Silicone Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 181: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 182: Silicone Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Silicone Coatings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Silicone Coatings Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone
Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Silicone Coatings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Silicone Coatings Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Silicone Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 194: Silicone Coatings Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Silicone Coatings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Silicone Coatings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Silicone Coatings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Silicone Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Silicone Coatings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Silicone Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Silicone Coatings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Silicone Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Silicone Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Silicone Coatings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Silicone Coatings Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Silicone Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900299/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001