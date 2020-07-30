Global Silicone Coatings Market to Reach $8. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Silicone Coatings estimated at US$5. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.

New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900299/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$782.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Silicone Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



100% Silicone Segment to Record 6% CAGR



In the global 100% Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

ACC Silicones Ltd.

AFCONA Chemicals Sdn Bhd

BASF SE

Bluestar Silicones France SAS

Borchers GmbH

BYK-Chemie GmbH

DowDupont Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

HumiSeal

Kcc Silicone

Lakmar Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Siltech Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Scroll to continue with content Ad







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900299/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Silicone Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Silicone Coatings Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Silicone Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Additives (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Additives (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Additives (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polymers (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polymers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polymers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: 100% Silicone (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: 100% Silicone (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: 100% Silicone (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Silicone Water Repellents (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Silicone Water Repellents (Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Silicone Water Repellents (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Construction (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Consumer Goods (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Consumer Goods (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Consumer Goods (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Silicone Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Silicone Coatings Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Silicone Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Silicone Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Silicone Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Silicone Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Silicone Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Silicone Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Silicone Coatings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone

Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Silicone Coatings Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Silicone Coatings Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Silicone Coatings Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Silicone Coatings Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Silicone Coating Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Silicone Coatings Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Silicone Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Silicone Coatings Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Silicone Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Silicone Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Silicone Coatings Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Silicone Coatings Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Silicone Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Silicone Coatings Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Silicone Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Silicone Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Silicone Coatings Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Silicone Coatings Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Silicone Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Silicone Coatings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Silicone Coatings Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Silicone Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Silicone Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Silicone Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Silicone Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Silicone Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Silicone Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Silicone Coatings Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Silicone Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Silicone Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Silicone Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Silicone Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Silicone Coatings Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Silicone Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Silicone Coatings Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Silicone Coatings Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Silicone Coatings Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Silicone Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Silicone Coatings Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Silicone Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Silicone Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Silicone Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Silicone Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicone Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Silicone Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Silicone Coatings Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Silicone Coatings Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Silicone Coatings Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Silicone Coatings Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Silicone Coatings Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Silicone Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Silicone Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Silicone Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Silicone Coatings Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Silicone Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Silicone Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Silicone Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Silicone Coatings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Silicone Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 181: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Silicone Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Silicone Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Silicone Coatings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone

Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Silicone Coatings Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Silicone Coatings Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Silicone Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Silicone Coatings Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Silicone Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Silicone Coatings Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Silicone Coatings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Silicone Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Silicone Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Silicone Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Silicone Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Silicone Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Silicone Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Silicone Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Silicone Coatings Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Silicone Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900299/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



