Global Silicon Photonics Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Inphi, Intel and NVIDIA Among Others
Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Photonics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the silicon photonics market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.15 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 38% during the forecast period.
The report on silicon photonics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for higher bandwidth and reduction in transportation costs and scalability beyond 400G.
The silicon photonics market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the use of hybrid silicon photonics as one of the prime reasons driving the silicon photonics market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
Cisco Systems Inc.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES US Inc.
II VI Inc.
Inphi Corp.
Intel Corp.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.
NVIDIA Corp.
NeoPhotonics Corp.
Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd.
STMicroelectronics NV
The report on silicon photonics market covers the following areas:
Silicon photonics market sizing
Silicon photonics market forecast
Silicon photonics market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Cisco Systems Inc.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES US Inc.
II VI Inc.
Inphi Corp.
Intel Corp.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.
NVIDIA Corp.
NeoPhotonics Corp.
Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd.
STMicroelectronics NV
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xoae50
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900