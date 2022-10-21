Global Sign Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Brady, Okamura, Samsung Electronics and LG Display Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sign Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Application, By End-user Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sign market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global sign market is expected to grow from $108.25 billion in 2021 to $117.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The market is expected to grow to $153.75 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

Major companies in the market include Brady Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd, NEC Display Solutions, Sharp Corporation and Planar Systems.

The sign market consists of sales of signs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce signs. The sign manufacturing industry comprises establishments that produce signs and related displays of all materials (except printing paper and paperboard signs, notices, displays).

The main types of signs are traditional billboards and signs, digital billboards and signs and other signs. Digital billboards refer to computer-controlled LED displays or electronic-controlled off-premise signage capable of displaying adverts, messages, symbols, figures, content, or images that can be digitally or electronically altered by remote or automatic means. Signs are used for indoor and outdoor applications by BFSI, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other end-user verticals.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sign market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the sign market. The regions covered in the sign market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

There is a rise in demand for digital signage due to its better information managing capabilities. Digital Signage is an obscurely administered digital display that is used for sales, marketing or advertisement purposes. Digital Signage enables to easily deploy advertisements and also saves cost and time on logistics and printing materials. Multi-Screen Experience, Streaming Advertisements over IP and Integration of Bluetooth to enable a two-way communication are few of the digital signage types that are on the rise.

The countries covered in the sign market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Sign Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Sign Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Sign Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Sign Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Sign Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Sign

9. Sign Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Sign Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Sign Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Sign Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Sign Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Sign Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Sign Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Traditional Billboards And Signs

  • Digital Billboards And Signs

  • Other Sign

11.2. Global Sign Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Indoor

  • Outdoor

11.3. Global Sign Market, Segmentation By End User Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Healthcare

  • Other End-user Verticals

12. Sign Market Metrics
12.1. Sign Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Sign Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

