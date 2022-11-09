Global Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027
Global Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027. Wet Mix, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
CSR Ltd.
KPM Industries Ltd.
The Euclid Chemical Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
