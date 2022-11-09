Global Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361280/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027. Wet Mix, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

The Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
CSR Ltd.
KPM Industries Ltd.
The Euclid Chemical Company


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361280/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wet
Mix by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Wet Mix by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wet Mix by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Mix by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Dry Mix by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Mix by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Underground Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protective Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Protective Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Protective Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Retaining Structures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Water Retaining Structures
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Retaining
Structures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Repair Works by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Repair Works by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Repair Works by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete
by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete
by Application - Underground Construction, Water Retaining
Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete
by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete
by Application - Underground Construction, Water Retaining
Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry
Mix - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shotcrete /
Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete /
Sprayed Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shotcrete /
Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground Construction,
Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete /
Sprayed Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete /
Sprayed Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry
Mix - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete /
Sprayed Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete /
Sprayed Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete /
Sprayed Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water
Retaining Structures, Repair Works, Protective Coatings and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete /
Sprayed Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Underground Construction, Water Retaining Structures,
Repair Works, Protective Coatings and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Wet Mix and Dry Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet Mix and Dry Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotcrete / Sprayed Concrete by Application - Underground
Construction, Water Retaining Structures, Repair Works,
Protective Coatings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Shotcrete / Sprayed
Concrete by Application - Underground Construction, Water

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361280/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Fernandez, Andreescu to lead Canadian squad against Italy and Switzerland at BJK Cup

    Armed with a well-rounded lineup that has plenty of star power, Canadian captain Sylvain Bruneau is aiming high at this week's Billie Jean King Cup. "We're capable of everything really," he said Monday on a pre-tournament video call from Glasgow. The 12-team finals bracket features four groups at Emirates Arena. In Group A, Canada will open against Italy on Thursday and take on Switzerland on Friday. Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu will likely serve as the singles weapons for a Canadian si

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Bruins parting ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller

    Boston Bruins' President Cam Neely announced that the team is parting ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller, days after signing the controversial prospect to an entry-level contract.

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Biggest NHL early season surprises: Devils' hot start is no mirage

    Not everyone is ready to believe in the Devils but their hot start looks legit.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.