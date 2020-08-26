Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Industry

Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market to Reach $10. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete estimated at US$6. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Wet Mix, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

HeidelbergCement AG

KPM Industries Ltd.

LafargeHolcim

Lkab Group

Quikrete Companies, Inc.

Sika AG

The Euclid Chemical Company

U.S. Concrete, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Wet Mix (Process) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Wet Mix (Process) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Wet Mix (Process) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Dry Mix (Process) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Dry Mix (Process) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Dry Mix (Process) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Underground construction (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Underground construction (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Underground construction (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Protective coatings (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Protective coatings (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Protective coatings (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Water retaining structures (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Water retaining structures (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Water retaining structures (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Repair works (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Repair works (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Repair works (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the United

States by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market

Review by Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by Process:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 53: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Europe in US$

Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in France by

Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by Process:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Share Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market

Review by Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Russia by

Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 95: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Share Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific by

Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market

Review by Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 118: Indian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 123: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shotcrete/Sprayed

Concrete: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Market Share Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by

Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 143: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Brazil by

Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of Latin

America by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic

Market by Process in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2020-2027



Table 182: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Israel in US$

Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by

Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 195: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Africa by

Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

