Global Shipping Containers Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shipping Containers estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Dry Containers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reefer Containers segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Shipping Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



In the global Tank Containers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$407.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$649.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors Featured:

CARU Containers B.V.

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd.

CXIC Group Containers Company Limited

IWES LTD.

Maersk Container Industry

OEG OFFSHORE LIMITED

Sea Box, Inc.

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

TLS Offshore Containers International

W&K Container

YMC Container Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38



