Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Global Ship Lease investors that purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.38 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.50 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Global Ship Lease has a trailing yield of 8.5% on the current share price of $17.67. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Global Ship Lease paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Global Ship Lease generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 25% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Global Ship Lease's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Global Ship Lease's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 72% per annum for the past five years. Global Ship Lease is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Global Ship Lease's dividend payments per share have declined at 9.0% per year on average over the past eight years, which is uninspiring. Global Ship Lease is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Has Global Ship Lease got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Global Ship Lease is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Global Ship Lease has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, Global Ship Lease has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

