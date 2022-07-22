Global Ship Lease Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Global Ship Lease Inc.
·3 min read

LONDON, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”) a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, before the open of market trading.

What:

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

When:

Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Where:

There are two ways to access the conference call:

Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963; Passcode: 2236251
Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com


If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Thursday, August 18, 2022 at (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909. Enter the code 2236251 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.

As at May 17, 2022, Global Ship Lease owned 65 containerships, ranging from 1,118 to 11,040 TEU, with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 TEU. 32 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships contracted to be purchased, up to May 17, 2022, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters as at March 31, 2022, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.76 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.00 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.1 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or expectations included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the factors described in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and the factors and risks the Company describes in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor and Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Bryan Degnan
646-673-9701
or
Leon Berman
212-477-8438


