Global Shared Mobility Market Report 2020-2030: Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Opportunities in Mobility-as-a-Service and Autonomous Technologies

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Convergence and Disruptive Technologies are Key Growth Areas of the Global Shared Mobility Market, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to analyze and present forecasts for the global shared mobility market from 2019 to 2030.

It deals with the short-, medium-, and long-term growth opportunities in the shared mobility market while covering evolving business models and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market. This study will benefit mobility service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), car rental and leasing companies, technology solution providers, and many other industry participants looking to understand the latest trends in the mobility market and their implications.

In the last decade, there has been rapid progress towards a new paradigm for transporting people in cities. Driven by quickly evolving technologies, new business models, and shifting societal expectations, mobility has become more sustainable, equitable, efficient, and convenient. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global mobility sector after governments all over the world instituted travel bans and stringent lockdowns.

The study looks at car-sharing, e-hailing, ride-sharing, micro-mobility, mobility-as-a-service, autonomous mobility, and last-mile delivery in detail. The market analysis has been prepared for 2019 to 2030. Every shared mobility segment has been affected by the pandemic, predominantly due to declines in bookings and journeys because of people staying in and working from home.

Cities are repurposing their existing infrastructure toward active transport modes, such as biking and walking. Globally, shared mobility operators are losing revenue due to low utilization rates. In the short term, the focus is on gaining revenue from alternate streams, such as last-mile delivery, by repurposing fleets. Adoption of single-occupancy shared mobility modes such as bike-sharing, car-sharing, and ride-hailing is expected to increase.

With the lockdown being phased-out gradually in different parts of the world, companies are beginning to function with a smaller proportion of their workforce returning. With the necessary support from cities, demand for public transport, demand-responsive transport (DRT), and MaaS solutions is expected to increase in the medium-to-long term, leading to an uptake in technology-enabled safe transport.

Market measurements are analysed for the year of 2019 and forecasted till 2030. An extensive list of key trends to watch for the short, mid and long term is discussed in this report. The key metrics discussed in the study is Gross Market value forecasted to 2030 for the applicable business models. The research service also discusses key trends that affect these segments. The report expects the shared mobility market to observe a stagnant growth in 2020 due to the onset of Covid-19 affecting the various shared mobility modes, expecting the markets to recover by the end of 2021.

Several operators and market participants across industries will soon shift their focus to mobility technology to create a comprehensive solution.

This study analyzes the global shared mobility market from multiple facets to unravel the main growth opportunities for companies and key stakeholders in the future.

Research Scope

  • Short, Mid and Long term growth opportunities for key shared mobility (Car sharing, e-Hailing, Ridesharing, Micromobility, Mobility-as-a-Service, Autonomous Mobility and Last mile delivery)

  • Key Trends shaping the market

  • Impact of Covid-19 on Shared Mobility

  • Covid-19 market realignment strategy

  • Key Shared Mobility Statistics 2019, forecasted to 2030

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What is the GMV of the various shared mobility business models: Traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, eHailing, dynamic shuttles, ridesharing, micromobility, corporate carsharing, and integrated mobility

  • What would be the impact of COVID-19 on shared mobility

  • When will the market recover from COVID-19

  • Which segments would be the first ones to make recovery

  • Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Strategic Imperative on the Shared Mobility Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Shared Mobility Market Overview

  • Shared Mobility Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors in the Shared Mobility Market

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers in the Shared Mobility Market

  • Growth Restraints in the Shared Mobility Market

  • Forecast Considerations

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Shared Mobility Market

  • GMV Forecast Discussion

  • GMV Forecast by Segment

  • GMV Forecast Discussion

3. Key Findings

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Shared Mobility Market

  • How to Achieve Economies of Scale: M&As and Funding

  • Key Market Trends

  • Short-Term Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility

  • Medium-Term Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility

  • Long-Term Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility

4. Global Shared Mobility Market Analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Urban Mobility In Cities

  • Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility: Short, Medium, and Long Terms

  • Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility: Short Term

  • Healthy and Sustainable Modes Such as Bike-Sharing to Pick Up in Demand

  • Bike-Sharing: Current Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Market Realignment

  • Bike-Sharing: Key Market Trends

  • Last-Mile Delivery: Regional Review of Delivery Segments

  • Last-Mile Delivery: Big Opportunity for Shared Mobility Operators

  • Last-Mile Delivery Key Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

  • Car-Sharing: Current Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Market Realignment

  • Car-Sharing: Key Market Trends

  • Market Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

  • Ride-Hailing: Review of Global Operations

  • Ride-Hailing: Current Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Market Realignment

  • Ride-Hailing: Key Market Trends

  • Ride-Hailing Market Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

  • Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility: Medium Term

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Expected to Significantly Increase Work-from-Home Policies

  • Shuttle Technology and Coach Fleet Providers Partner for Safe Transport of Workers

  • Strong Government Support and Stimulus Required to Drive Demand for Public Transport

  • MaaS: Current Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Market Realignment

  • Increasing Preference for MaaS Platform as It Provides Personalization, Convenience, Transparency, and Localization

  • Mobility-as-a-Service Key Market Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

  • Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility: Long Term

  • Mobility Technology Ecosystem: Growing Cross-Industry Partnerships

  • Mobility Technology: Intel (Mobileye + Moovit) Focus on CASE

  • Didi's Smart Transportation Brain to Solve Cities' Mobility Problems

  • Mobility Technology Market Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

  • Autonomous Shared Mobility: Highly Efficient Operating Models to Fit into Revolutionary City Visions

  • Rising Supply Chain Complexity Paving the Way for Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Solutions to Meet Dynamic Customer and Business Requirements

  • Mobility Patterns in Cities

5. Growth Opportunities Universe

  • Growth Opportunity: Single-Occupancy Self-Driven Shared Mobility to Bounce Back Stronger Than Other Shared Mobility Markets

  • Growth Opportunity: Shift in Commuting Patterns and Demand for Shared Mobility Modes to Resume Post-COVID-19 Pandemic with Appropriate Security Measures

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Partnerships, New Business Models, and New Technology Will Underpin the Growth of Shared Mobility in the Long Term

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlrda

