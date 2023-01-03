Global Senior Living Market 2023-2027

ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the senior living market and is forecast to grow by $91. 37 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5. 65% during the forecast period. Our report on the senior living market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the aging baby boomer population, benefits offered by retirement communities, and rising life expectancy.



The senior living market is segmented as below:

By Age Group

• 85 or older

• 75 to 84

• 65 to 74

• 60 to 64



By Service

• Assisted Living

• Independent living

• CCRC



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the senior living market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in retirement homes and the increasing popularity of retirement villages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the senior living market covers the following areas:

• Senior living market sizing

• Senior living market forecast

• Senior living market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading senior living market vendors that include AbsoluteCare Inc., Affinity Living Communities, Antara Assisted Service Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Covenant Living Communities and Services, Enterprise Retirement Living Ltd., Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Extendicare Canada Inc., Genesis Healthcare Inc., Golden Heights Personal Care Home, Grand world Elder Care, HC One Ltd., Lendlease Corp., Life Care Centers of America Inc., Merrill Gardens, ProMedica Health System Inc., Senior Lifestyle, Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Utsav Care Homes, and Wickshire Senior Living. Also, the senior living market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

