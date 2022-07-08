Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2022 to 2027

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the semiconductor material for the harsh environment market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and others. The global semiconductor material for harsh environment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for advanced semiconductors for harsh environments, an increasing number of low orbit satellite launch programs, and growing demand for semiconductors in the aerospace and defense industry.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Kyocera, GaN Systems, Sciocs, Toshiba, and Soitec are among the major material suppliers for semiconductor harsh environment applications.

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global semiconductor material for harsh environment market by material, application, end use, and the region as follows:

By Material [$M shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

  • Silicon (Si)

  • Silicon on Insulator (SOI)

  • Silicon Germanium (SiGe)

  • Silicon Carbide (SiC)

  • Gallium Nitride (GaN)

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

  • High Temperature

  • Wide Range of Temperature

  • Intense Radiation

  • High Pressure

By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

  • Industrial

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • The Rest of the World

Gallium nitride is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better properties that help to withstand high temperature, high voltage, and caustic atmosphere applications.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of large semiconductor companies in this region. Increasing demand for semiconductors in industrial, aerospace, military and defense, and satellite programs will drive the demand for semiconductor materials in this region.

Some of the semiconductor material companies for the harsh environment market profiled in this report include BASF, LG Chem, Indium, Hitachi Chemical, KYOCERA, and others.

Features of Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Semiconductor material for harsh environment market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

  • Segmentation Analysis: Market size by material, application, and end use.

  • Regional Analysis: Semiconductor material for harsh environment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different materials, applications, end uses, and regions for semiconductor material for harsh environment market.

  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the semiconductor material for harsh environment market.

  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2016 to 2027
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2016-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
3.2: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market Trends (2016-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
3.3: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market by Material
3.3.1: Silicon
3.3.2: Silicon On Insulator
3.3.3: Silicon Germanium
3.3.4: Silicon Carbide
3.3.5: Gallium Nitride
3.4: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market By Application
3.4.1: High Temperature
3.4.2: Wide Range Of Temperature
3.4.3: Intense Radiation
3.4.4: High Pressure
3.5: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market By End Use
3.5.1: Industrial
3.5.2: Aerospace and Defense
3.5.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2016 to 2027
4.1: Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market by Region
4.2: North American Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market
4.3: European Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market
4.4: APAC Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market
4.5: ROW Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Geographical Reach
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Material
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities Analysis by End Use
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Semiconductor Material for Harsh Environment Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries

  • Mitsubishi Chemicals

  • Kyocera

  • GaN Systems

  • Sciocs

  • Toshiba

  • Soitec



