Trends, opportunities and forecast in semiconductor market to 2026 by product (integrated circuit, discrete semiconductor, optoelectronics, and sensor), application (communication, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, pc/computer, industrial and others), by technology (artificial intelligence and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the global semiconductor market looks attractive with opportunities in the communication, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors. The global semiconductor market is expected to reach $778 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing price of semiconductor due to supply shortage, growth in wireless communication, increasing demand for advanced safety features in automotive, and growth in internet connected devices.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of artificial intelligence based semiconductors and increasing demand for semiconductor in autonomous driving technology. Samsung Electronics, Intel, SK Hynix, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Micron, Texas Instrument, Microchip, Stmicroelectronics, and NXP Semiconductors are some of the major semiconductor manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global semiconductor market by end use industry, device, application, and region as follows:



By Device [Billion Units and $B shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Integrated Circuit

• Memory

• Logic

• Micro

• Analog

• Discrete

• Optoelectronics

• Sensors



By End Use [Billion Units and $B shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Communication

• Wired

• Wireless

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive Electronics

• PC/Computer

• Industrial and Others



By Application [Billion Units and $B shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Artificial Intelligence

• Others



By Region [Billion Units and $B shipment analysis for 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Taiwan

• South Korea

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that integrated circuit will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for memory ICs in smartphones, tablet PCs, and other personal media devices. Sensor is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance system in automotive and growing consumer preference for IoT-enabled devices.

Communication will remain the largest end use due to an increasing demand for wireless communication technology. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period due market recovery from COVID-19 and increasing electronics content in automotive.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to a growing adoption of IoT (internet of things), increasing electronic content per vehicles, and growing industrial automation in countries such as China, Taiwan, and India. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the automotive electronics and industrial electronics market.



Features of the Global Semiconductor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global semiconductor market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and by volume (billion units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global semiconductor market size by various segments, such as end use industry, device, application, and region.

• Regional Analysis: Global semiconductor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industry, application, device,, and regions for the semiconductor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global semiconductor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global semiconductor market by product (integrated circuit, discrete semiconductor, optoelectronics, and sensor), application (communication, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, pc/computer, industrial and others), by technology (artificial intelligence and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

