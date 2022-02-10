The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was valued at USD 95.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 175.0 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5%

during the forecast period. Increasing demand for semiconductor fabrication facilities, growing semiconductor industry, rising demand for semiconductor parts in electric and hybrid vehicles, and surging demand for AI chips driven by future AI-driven workloads and applications are the major driving factors for the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

The lithography equipment segment to hold the highest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022.
The lithography equipment market is expected to hold the largest share due to the globally increasing demand for semiconductor devices. The rising demand for semiconductor chips across various end-use industries leads to the increased adoption of photolithography equipment, which, in turn, propels the growth of the lithography segment.

The market for the above wafer testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The wafer testing segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the need of high-accuracy ICs.

Modern ICs need to incorporate multiple functions, and the complex circuitry needs proper testing equipment to achieve accuracy.

The chemical control equipment segment to dominate semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022
The chemical control equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Contamination control by chemical control equipment has a significant impact on the yield and equipment efficiency, as these equipment provide repeated and reliable delivery of pure chemicals during the semiconductor manufacturing processes.

The memory segment to hold the highest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022.
The memory segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. An increased use of memory ICs is anticipated in the automotive sector due to the growing trend of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles

The market for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment with 3D ICs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market for 3D IC manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased demand for improved functionalities in and miniaturization of portable hand-held devices such as cell phones, personal digital assistant (PDAs), digital cameras, and laptop computers, manufacturers and IDMs are expected to prefer 3D ICs.

The IDM firms held the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
The market for the IDM firms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment also held the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, as most firms are tier 1 companies with substantial R&D spending, a vast customer base, and a significant global presence.

Based on region, APAC held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market by 2027
In 2021, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in APAC held the largest share and by 2027, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The market is driven by continuous developments in the semiconductor industry, expansion activities by the market players in the region, and financial support for the semiconductor industry by Asian governments.

The region also has the presence of several semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies such as Tokyo Electron Limited, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., Advantest, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., and others.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment marketplace.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 29%, Europe – 46%, and APAC – 25%

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US), ASML (Netherlands), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), KLA Corporation (US), SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teradyne US), Advantest (Japan), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Plasma-Therm (US), are some of the key players in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market based on front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility equipment, product type, dimension, supply chain participant, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, mergers, and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
