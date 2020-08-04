Growing consumer electronics market along-with the increase in the adoption of server and datacenter is set to drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size is estimated to be USD 62.

4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 95.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing investments in R&D facilities due to COVID-19 impact, growing consumer electronics market and increasing number of foundries due to COVID-19, trend of miniaturization and technology migration, and high demand for chips to provide computation power and connectivity for AI applications.



The high performance in small footprint offered by 3D segment is expected to drive its market growth

The 3D segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The need for improved electrical performance has led to the introduction of 3D technology, which has replaced the long interconnects used in 2D by short vertical interconnects.



The demand for 3D ICs is increasing owing to its benefits such as high performance with a smaller footprint in various industries such as military, aerospace, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive.



Chemical control equipment segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market

In 2019, the chemical control equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, by fab facility.Chemical control equipment is used widely for checking the flow and level of chemicals used in wafer fabrication, cleaning, and other processes, which has led to the largest share of this segment.



They are also important to consider the chemical purity factor while delivering chemicals in the semiconductor manufacturing process. By specifying the purity levels of the chemicals delivered, the semiconductor manufacturing process can be significantly controlled.



APAC is projected to become the largest and fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025

APAC is expected to dominate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Taiwan and South Korea have a large number of semiconductor foundries, subsequently showcasing a higher demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.



The availability of low-cost labor in China, innovations and advancements by fabrications plants in Taiwan, and manufacturing capabilities of Japanese companies is further expected to contribute towards the market growth of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the region.



Major players profiled in this report:

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Tokyo Electron (Japan), LAM Research (US), ASML (Netherlands), Applied Materials (US), and KLA-Tencor (US)



