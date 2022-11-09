ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semi-Trailers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361264/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Semi-Trailers Market to Reach $40.6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Semi-Trailers estimated at US$28.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dry Van, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Refrigerated segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Semi-Trailers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Lowboy Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Lowboy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Aurora Parts & Accessories

Balaton Transped Kft.

Broshuis

Chereau SAS

Chicago Trailer Pool

CIMC Vehicles Group

Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers

Ekolis

Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH & Co. KG

Fleet Trailer, LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361264/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Semi-Trailer - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flatbed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Flatbed by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flatbed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lowboy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lowboy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lowboy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry

Van by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dry Van by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Van by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Refrigerated by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tankers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Tankers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Tankers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below 25T by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Below 25T by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 25T by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

25T-50T by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for 25T-50T by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for 25T-50T by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

51T-100T by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for 51T-100T by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for 51T-100T by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Above 100t by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Above 100t by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 100t by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3-4

Axles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for 3-4 Axles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for 3-4 Axles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 37: World Semi-Trailers Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below3 Axles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Below3 Axles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Below3 Axles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Above 4 Axles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Above 4 Axles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 4 Axles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry

Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,

Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T, 25T-50T,

51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and

Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of

Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number

of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3

Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,

Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,

25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and

Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of

Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry

Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,

Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,

25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and

Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of

Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number

of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3

Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



CHINA

Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry

Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,

Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,

25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and

Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of

Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number

of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3

Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



EUROPE

Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,

Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,

25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and

Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of

Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,

Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,

25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and

Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of

Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,

Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,

25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and

Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number

of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,

Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,

25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and

Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of

Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry

Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,

Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T, 25T-50T,

51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and

Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: UK Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of

Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 127: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number

of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3

Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,

Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,

Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and

Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -

Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 133: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by

Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,

25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361264/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



