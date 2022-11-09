Global Semi-Trailers Market to Reach $40.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semi-Trailers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361264/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Semi-Trailers Market to Reach $40.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Semi-Trailers estimated at US$28.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dry Van, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Refrigerated segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Semi-Trailers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Lowboy Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global Lowboy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Aurora Parts & Accessories
Balaton Transped Kft.
Broshuis
Chereau SAS
Chicago Trailer Pool
CIMC Vehicles Group
Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers
Ekolis
Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH & Co. KG
Fleet Trailer, LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361264/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Semi-Trailer - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flatbed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Flatbed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flatbed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lowboy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lowboy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lowboy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Van by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dry Van by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Van by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigerated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Refrigerated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tankers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Tankers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Tankers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 25T by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Below 25T by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 25T by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
25T-50T by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for 25T-50T by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for 25T-50T by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
51T-100T by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for 51T-100T by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for 51T-100T by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 100t by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Above 100t by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 100t by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3-4
Axles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for 3-4 Axles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for 3-4 Axles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 37: World Semi-Trailers Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below3 Axles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Below3 Axles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Below3 Axles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 4 Axles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Above 4 Axles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 4 Axles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry
Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,
Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T, 25T-50T,
51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3
Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry
Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,
Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3
Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
CHINA
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry
Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,
Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3
Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
EUROPE
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry
Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,
Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2019 & 2027
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T, 25T-50T,
51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: UK Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 127: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3
Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 133: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361264/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001