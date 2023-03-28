Global Semi-Trailers Market to Reach $48.6 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semi-Trailers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361264/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Semi-Trailers Market to Reach $48.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Semi-Trailers estimated at US$31.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Dry Van, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Refrigerated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Semi-Trailers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361264/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Semi-Trailers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flatbed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Flatbed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Flatbed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lowboy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Lowboy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Lowboy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Van by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Dry Van by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Dry Van by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigerated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Refrigerated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Refrigerated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tankers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Tankers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Tankers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 25T by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Below 25T by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 25T by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
25T-50T by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for 25T-50T by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for 25T-50T by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
51T-100T by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for 51T-100T by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for 51T-100T by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 100t by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Above 100t by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 100t by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3-4
Axles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for 3-4 Axles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for 3-4 Axles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Semi-Trailers Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below3 Axles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Below3 Axles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Below3 Axles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 4 Axles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Above 4 Axles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 4 Axles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry
Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,
Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T, 25T-50T,
51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3
Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry
Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,
Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3
Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CHINA
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry
Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,
Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3
Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

EUROPE
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Number of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Semi-Trailers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry
Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van, Refrigerated,
Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T, 25T-50T,
51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Number of Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and
Above 4 Axles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: UK Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Number of
Axles - Below3 Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: UK 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Number
of Axles - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below3
Axles, 3-4 Axles and Above 4 Axles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

SPAIN
Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Type - Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed,
Tankers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Dry Van, Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry Van,
Refrigerated, Lowboy, Flatbed, Tankers and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Trailers by Tonnage - Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and
Above 100t - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Semi-Trailers by Tonnage -
Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Trailers by
Tonnage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 25T,
25T-50T, 51T-100T and Above 100t for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361264/?utm_source=GNW

