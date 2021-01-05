Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Industry

Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market to Reach 1. 1 Million Units by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck estimated at 309.

3 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% over the period 2020-2027.Semi-Autonomous Truck Market, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.4% CAGR to reach 945.4 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Autonomous Truck Market segment is readjusted to a revised 37.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.6% share of the global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck market in the U.S. is estimated at 92.2 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 200.1 Thousand Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 200.1 Thousand Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 128-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB Volvo

Apple, Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Denso Corporation

Didi Chuxing

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

KAMAZ PTC

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Paccar Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Scania AB

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

TomTom International BV

Tusimple

Uber Freight LLC

Valeo SA

Waymo LLC.

Yandex LLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 55

