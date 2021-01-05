Global Self-paced Test Preparation Software Industry
Global Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market to Reach $1. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Self-paced Test Preparation Software estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027. Curriculum Examinations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$954.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Certification Examination segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $302.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Self-paced Test Preparation Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$302.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$280.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Educational Testing Service (ETS)
Innovative Knowledge
Kaplan, Inc.
MathMedia Educational Software, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Self-paced Test Preparation Software Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Curriculum Examinations (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Curriculum Examinations (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Curriculum Examinations (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Certification Examination (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Certification Examination (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Certification Examination (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 11: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 12: United States Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: Canadian Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Self-paced Test Preparation
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 26: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in France
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Self-paced Test Preparation Software Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Self-paced Test Preparation Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Self-paced Test Preparation
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 41: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 47: Rest of World Self-paced Test Preparation Software
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
