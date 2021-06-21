Global Security Screening Market (2021 to 2026) - Technological Advancements in Security Screening Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Screening Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (X-Ray, Metal Detection, Biometric, Spectrometry, Spectroscopy), End Use, Application (People Screening, Baggage & Cargo Screening, Vehicle Inspection), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The security screening market is estimated to be worth USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3 %.

The global increase in terrorist attacks and illegal immigration, public gatherings fuel demand for security enhancement solutions and surge in demand for biometrics solutions in the private sector are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the security screening market globally.

The market for electromagnetic metal detection technology could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Metal detectors are used at public places such as shopping malls where public safety is necessary. The increasing deployment of metal detectors in public and private sectors is expected to drive the growth of the electromagnetic metal detectors segment during the forecast period. Due to the increase in criminal activities, metal detectors with high operational and functional performance are required for inspecting people. Metal detectors with varying capabilities are available to serve the specific requirements of different end users

The market for transportation end-use is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the security screening market

The global rise in terrorism is the major driving factor for the security screening market. Security screening products such as metal detectors, X-ray screening systems, and biometric systems are installed on a large scale at airports, railway stations, and several other transit points. These products provide complete scanning of passengers and their belongings and help avoid illegal activities.

The security screening market in the APAC is expected to witness robust growth during 2021-2026

The market growth in APAC will mainly be driven to combat the increasing instances of terrorism, smuggling, and other unlawful activities. APAC also hosts a lot of public events, due to which the need for security screening products is expected to increase in the region. The security screening market in Europe and RoW will grow slower as compared with North America and APAC due to less stringent government regulations.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Global Increase in Terrorist Attacks and Illegal Immigration

5.2.1.2 Public Gatherings Fuel Demand for Security Enhancement Solutions

5.2.1.3 Improvements in Security Screening at Airports

5.2.1.4 Surge in Demand for Biometrics Solutions in Private Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs

5.2.2.2 Privacy Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Security Screening Systems

5.2.3.2 Inclusion of Artificial Intelligence to Bring Digital Transformation in Security Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Health Hazards of Full-Body Scanning

5.2.4.2 Data Security Concerns and Lack of Technical Know-How

