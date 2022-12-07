Global Security Assessment Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Security Assessment estimated at US$4. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Assessment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032849/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Endpoint, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Network segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.3% CAGR

The Security Assessment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 17.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Application Segment to Record 19% CAGR

In the global Application segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$619 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 20.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -
Absolute Software
Check Point
Cynergistek
Fireeye
IBM
Kaspersky
Optiv Security
Positive Technologies
Qualys
Rapid7
Trustwave
Veracode


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032849/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Security Assessment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endpoint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Endpoint by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Endpoint by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Network by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Network by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Application by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Application by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Security Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Security Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Security Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hosted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Hosted by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Hosted by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Security Assessment Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Security Assessment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Security Type - Endpoint, Network,
Application, Cloud and Other Security Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other
Security Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other Security Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and
IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Hosted for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Security Type - Endpoint, Network,
Application, Cloud and Other Security Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other
Security Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other Security Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and
IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Hosted for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Security Assessment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Security Type - Endpoint, Network,
Application, Cloud and Other Security Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other
Security Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other Security Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and
IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Hosted for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Security Assessment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Security Type - Endpoint, Network,
Application, Cloud and Other Security Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other
Security Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other Security Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and
IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Hosted for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Security Assessment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Security Type - Endpoint, Network,
Application, Cloud and Other Security Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other
Security Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other Security Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and
IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Hosted for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Security Assessment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Security Type - Endpoint, Network,
Application, Cloud and Other Security Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other
Security Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other Security Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and
IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Hosted for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Security Assessment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Security Type - Endpoint, Network,
Application, Cloud and Other Security Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other
Security Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment
by Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other Security Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Other
Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Hosted for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Security Type - Endpoint, Network,
Application, Cloud and Other Security Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other
Security Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other Security Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and
IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Hosted for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Security Assessment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Security Type - Endpoint, Network,
Application, Cloud and Other Security Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other
Security Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endpoint, Network, Application, Cloud and Other Security Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail,
Other Verticals, BFSI and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Other Verticals, BFSI and
IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Assessment by Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: UK Historic Review for Security Assessment by
Deployment - On-Premise and Hosted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: UK 15-Year Perspective for Security Assessment by

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032849/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Nets build huge lead, beat Raptors 114-105 for 4th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105 on Friday night. Kevin Durant had 17 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 15 for the Nets, who have won four consecutive games. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O.G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, losers of two straight games. Brooklyn led by 36 points midway through the second quarter and held a 93-72 advantage at the start of the fourth. The Raptors rattled off 11

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Murray makes 44 saves, Marner extends streak, Leafs top Stars 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the surging Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Dallas went 0 for 7 on the power play in Toronto’s first shutout this season, including a four-minute double minor and a 5-on-3 for 1:38. The Stars wer

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year contract that adds the right-hander to the team's rotation. “I mean the roster's, I think, fully set up for doing special things and having a long season,” he said. “But also ... that's one of my favorite mounds

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga