Global Security Assessment Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Security Assessment estimated at US$4. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.
New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Assessment Industry"
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Endpoint, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Network segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.3% CAGR
The Security Assessment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 17.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Application Segment to Record 19% CAGR
In the global Application segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$619 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 20.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -
Absolute Software
Check Point
Cynergistek
Fireeye
IBM
Kaspersky
Optiv Security
Positive Technologies
Qualys
Rapid7
Trustwave
Veracode
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Security Assessment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
