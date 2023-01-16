The Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market is forecast to grow by $6,116.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market and is forecast to grow by $6,116.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251392/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness of end-users, increasing number of data thefts, and the need to adhere to regulatory requirements.



The secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Domain validation

• Organization validation

• Extended validation



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of online transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of BYOD concept and the increase in the use of IoT technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market covers the following areas:

• Secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market sizing

• Secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market forecast

• Secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AlphaSSL, Aruba Spa, ASSA ABLOY AB, Asseco Poland SA, Comodo Security Solutions Inc., DigiCert Inc., Entrust Corp., GlobalSign Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internet Security Research Group, Secom Co. Ltd., Sectigo Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SSL.com, Stack Holdings GmbH, SwissSign AG, TAIWAN CA Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Web.com Group Inc. Also, the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251392/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



