The Global Secure Digital Card Market size is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period

Small flash memory cards called Secure Digital (SD) cards are designed for high-capacity storage and a range of portable devices, such as cell phones, GPS navigation systems, e-books, PDAs, digital cameras, smartphones, music players, digital video camcorders, and personal computers.

The SD Association (SDA) created the Secure Digital card, a proprietary non-volatile flash memory card format, for use in portal devices.



A Secure Digital card weighs roughly two grams and is about the size of a postage stamp. Although it is smaller than traditional memory cards formats like Smart Media or CompactFlash cards, it is comparable in size to Multimedia Card (MMC). An SD card provides fast transfer speeds and uses little power, which is critical for mobile devices. In addition, non-volatile memory is provided by an SD card using flash memory. Therefore, no power source is needed to maintain the data that is saved.



The rapid improvement of technology, such as the new camera modules that enable users to record photographs or movies in high-resolution formats that require a lot of storage space, is one of the main drivers fueling the expansion of the secure digital card market. The growing demand for surveillance video cameras is another reason driving the growth of the SD card market. Unlike CCTV and security cameras, which only allow users to view the feed from a certain area, video surveillance cameras allow users to watch the feed from anywhere.



On the other side, Additionally, as IoT usage grows, more devices are using SD memory cards, creating lucrative growth prospects for the SD card industry. A lot of portable electronics adopt Secure Digital (SD) cards. The application of SD memory cards is probably driven by developments in NAND technology. Additionally, the market for micro SD cards is benefiting from the increased use of mobile phones worldwide.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market for secure digital cards has been considerably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Manufacturing and production facilities throughout the world were shut down as governments in some nations imposed and extended lockdowns owing to crisis and manpower shortages. The market is estimated to have experienced a decline during the pandemic period taking into consideration the opinions of various industry experts at different stages of the value chain, including OEMs, suppliers, end users, integrators, and distributors, as well as the economic output of various businesses in the secure digital card ecosystem.



Market Growth Factors



Increased usage of smartphones



In developed regions, there is a significant demand for smartphones since urban populations are much more likely than rural ones to use cell phones. As a result, there is a growing need for SD memory cards for usage in mobile devices. The secure digital card market is expanding as a result of more people using more apps. Memory cards that can be utilized for a long time in very cold temperatures are being introduced by businesses. Companies are also releasing brand-new SD memory cards that are compatible with particular devices, such as iOS and Android-based devices with distinctive characteristics. As a result, the widespread use of SD cards in smartphones is driving up demand.



An increase in IOT will lead to more devices using SD cards.



As the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are employed more often, there is an increase in the market for secure digital cards. Connected devices require more storage capacity in order to manage a sizable amount of data. A microSD memory card provides a practical solution to this problem because of its tiny size and affordable price. Additionally, because they both have low-power requirements, low-power microSD memory cards are the perfect match for low-power, small-form-factor IoT devices. These factors including the rise in adoption of IoT will further fuel the market expansion for secure digital cards during the projection period.



Market Restraining Factors



Improvements to NAND flash memory



NAND flash memory for smartphones makes web browsing, gaming, email loading, and even social networking sites like Facebook significantly faster. For instance, the makers are incorporating GPS, gesture control, and fingerprint scanners onto the gadgets. NAND flash memory, deployed as the code store medium for smartphones, is now more in demand due to this. NAND flash memory will witness a surge in demand as low-cost storage options become more popular across a range of consumer electronics applications. Consumer preference for NAND flash memory technology will likely cause a drop in the need for secure digital cards, which would impede market expansion.



Size Outlook



Based on size, the secure digital card market is segmented into Micro SD Card, SD Card, and Mini SD Card. The mini SD card segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the secure digital card market in 2021. Mini Digital Secure card is referred to by its abbreviation, mini SD card. Mini SD cards are smaller than ordinary SD cards (about 60% smaller), perform more consistently, and use less power. It is fully compatible with standard SD card slots and can be used in conjunction with a specific tiny SD card adaptor. Mini SD cards are, therefore, better suited for smartphones and other mobile devices.



Application Outlook



By application, the secure digital card market is fragmented into digital cameras, tablets, mobile phones and others. In 2021, the digital cameras segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the secure digital card market. Young people frequently utilize digital cameras to take timeless, high-resolution pictures for both personal and business use. Filmmakers rely heavily on mirrorless digital cameras since they can effectively capture high-resolution films and photographs for their filming. Many DSLR cameras and the majority of digital point-and-shoot cameras support the SD memory card.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the secure digital card market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region led the secure digital card market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. Due to new product advancements, increased investment by top businesses and governmental organizations, and new product developments, China is anticipated to become a prominent market for the secure digital card market. The Asia-Pacific region has a well-established electronics industry, and the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology has created a competing secure digital card market opportunity for regional businesses.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Sony Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Transcend Information, Inc., Kingston Technology Company, Inc., PNY Technologies, and ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Secure Digital Card Market



Sep-2022: Western Digital Corporation entered into a partnership with Epic Games, an American company engaged in video game and software development and Nintendo, a Japanese video game company to deliver Fortnite SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch. This partnership would improve the gaming experience of fans by offering specially-themed memory cards for the Fortnite community.



May-2022: Western Digital unveiled SanDisk Professional PRO-BLADE Modular SSD Ecosystem. This product is designed to fulfil the demand for multiple and fast portable devices to edit, copy and ingest a huge amount of high-resolution content. The product would benefit users with lightweight storage options instead of heavy terabytes storages.



May-2022: Samsung Electronics unveiled Samsung PRO Endurance, a microSD card. This product is specially designed for dashboard cameras, body cameras, surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras etc. The new card delivers high performance for reliable, continuous and smooth capturing and playback.



Oct-2021: Micron Technology released Micron Crucial DDR5 desktop PC memory modules which would offer 50 per cent faster data transfer speeds as compared to the DDR4 memory. This would provide high-level performance to mainstream PC users. The new product enhances DDR5 performance for customers with the help of DDR5 TEP.



Oct-2021: Kingston Technology Company, Inc. launched KC3000, a next-generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD for laptop PCs and desktops. Through this product, the company would provide reliable and fast storage to meet the demand of a vast range of consumers.



Jul-2021: Samsung released EVO Plus microSD and New PRO Plus SD Cards. The new product suite of SD and microSD cards would deliver enhanced durability, faster speeds and increased reliability required by consumers and professionals. Additionally, the new products would provide the high performance the users are looking for.



Apr-2019: PNY Technologies signed an agreement with HP Inc., a multinational IT company. As per the agreement, the company would manufacture and deliver HP-branded products globally. This includes memory cards, memory card readers and USB flash drives.



Feb-2019: Western Digital launched a 1TB UHS-I microSD Card. This new card would deliver high capacity and speed to capture and move high amounts of videos and photos on drones, action cameras and smartphones. This would allow customers to create the content of their choice without bothering about the transfer time and space limitations.



Aug-2018: Sony launched SF-G series TOUGH specification UHS-II SD cards. These new cards are designed for photographers to keep their photographs safe even when the cards are unmounted from the camera. Additionally, the product would provide them with fast writing and reading speeds.



