Global Seafood Market Report 2021-2027 - Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seafood - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Seafood Market to Reach $138.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seafood estimated at US$113.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$138.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ground Fish, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pelagics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Seafood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Tuna Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Tuna segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Seafood Market: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Seafood Sector

  • Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession on Seafood Industry

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Fish Trade with Dismal Demand and Supply Issues

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Notable Demand Vacuum in Seafood Industry

  • As the World Stares at a Recession, Seafood Industry Prospects Dampen

  • Competition

  • Leading Players in the World Seafood Market

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs

  • Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics, Economics, and Weather

  • Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run

  • Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes

  • Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Massive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries

  • Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability

  • A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species

  • Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales

  • Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

  • Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector

  • Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs

  • Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run

  • Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview

  • Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes

  • Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs

  • Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Positive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 237 Featured)

  • Amalgam Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. (AFFL)

  • American Seafoods Company

  • Austevoll Seafood ASA

  • Cooke, Inc.

  • Dongwon F&B

  • Faroe Seafood

  • Handy Seafood, Inc.

  • Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd

  • High Liner Foods Incorporated

  • Kangamiut Seafood A/S

  • Lee Fishing Company

  • Leroy Seafood Group

  • Lyons Seafoods Limited

  • Mowi ASA

  • Pacific Seafood

  • Phillips Foods, Inc.

  • Princes, Ltd.

  • Sajo Group

  • Shanghai Fisheries Group Co., Ltd.

  • Stolt Sea Farm

  • Surapon Foods Public Company Limited

  • Tassal Group Limited

  • Thai Union Group PCL

  • Tri Marine International, Inc.

  • Trident Seafoods Corporation

  • Young`s Seafood Limited

  • Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood

  • Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

  • Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

  • The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues

  • Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion

  • Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position

  • Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood Industry

  • Frozen Seafood Market: Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Fuel Growth Prospects

  • Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion

  • Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention

  • Eco-Labeled Products in Demand

  • Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels

  • Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce Platforms

  • Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood

  • Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction

  • Whie Low Value Fish Drive Volume Gains, High Value Fish Product Vital for Revenue Growth

  • Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment

  • Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers

  • Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

  • Scientific & Technological Advancements: Opportunity for the Market

  • New Generation Processing Machines

  • Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem

  • A Glance at Select Product Innovations in Seafood Industry

  • Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture

  • Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects

  • Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

  • Mislabeled Seafood

  • Inadequate Fishing Policies

  • Poor Storage Facilities

  • Health Related Issues

  • Production and Consumption Scenario for Select Fish & Seafood Species

  • Tuna

  • Salmon

  • Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Salmon Demand

  • Crabs

  • Shrimp

  • Lobster

  • Bivalves

  • Scallops

  • Clams

  • Seabream & Seabass

  • Tilapia

  • Cod

  • Pollock

  • Catfish

  • Flounder

  • Rainbow Trout

  • Squid

  • Other Species

  • Global Seafood Trade: An Overview

  • Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities

  • Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes

  • Product Overview

  • Seafood: A Prelude

  • Types of Seafood

  • Packaging & Labeling

  • Fresh Seafoods

  • Frozen Seafoods

  • Storing and Thawing

  • IQF Packaging Frozen Fish

  • Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish

  • Other Seafood Categories

  • Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood

  • Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

  • Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

  • The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues

  • Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

  • Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion

  • Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position

  • Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot

  • Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth

  • Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth Prospects for Frozen Seafood

  • Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion

  • Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood

  • Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth

  • Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth

  • Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers

  • Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

  • Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures

  • Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects

  • Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture

  • Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Global Politics, Economics, and Weather: Significant Impact on Seafood Industry

  • Key Market Traits in a Nutshell

  • Longstanding Growth Variables

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Impact of COVID-19

  • A Major Market for Seafood

  • Composting Gains Importance

  • Key Statistical Findings

  • Aquaculture Market and Seafood Consumption Volumes

  • Aquaculture Producing Regions in the US by Species Produced

  • Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest

  • Innovative Seafood Products Gain Demand

  • Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market

  • Change in Lobster Consumption Patterns

  • Salmon: A Rapidly Growing Seafood Segment

  • Regulatory Environment

  • Distribution Landscape

  • Private Labels Lead Retail Sales of Refrigerated Seafood

  • Seafood Trade Scenario in the US

  • South-East Asia: A Major Seafood Supplier to the US

CANADA

JAPAN

  • Safe and Quality Fishery Products: The Most Sought After

  • Packaging of Fishery Products

  • Trade Scenario

CHINA

  • COVID-19 Disrupts the Seafood Supply Chain

  • The Leading Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Seafood Worldwide

  • Despite Tough Competition from Frozen Seafood, Live Seafood Dominates Consumption

  • Rising Adoption of Western Lifestyles Drive Popularity of Frozen Seafood

  • China: A Major Contender in the Global Tuna Market

  • Tightening Regulatory Landscape

  • Trade Scenario

EUROPE

  • Impact of COVID-19

  • Potential to Reduce Dependence on Traditional Fishing Sustains Market Growth

FRANCE

  • Market Overview

  • Seafood Production Mainly Focused on Tuna, Oysters, Mussels

  • France: A Major Seafood Importer in Europe

GERMANY

  • Market Overview

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

  • Aquaculture: A Vital Constituent of UK's Seafood Industry)

  • Atlantic Salmon: A Promising Segment Market

  • Canned Tuna Market

SPAIN

  • A Major Aquaculture Production Country in Europe

  • Mussels, Seabream, and Rainbow Trout Lead Aquaculture Cultivation

RUSSIA

  • Russia: A Major Market for Seafood in Europe

  • A Major Aquaculture Market

  • Salmon Market: A Promising Segment for Aquaculture Industry in Russia

REST OF EUROPE

  • Norway: A Global Exporter of Seafood

  • Consumption

  • Aquaculture Market: An Overview

  • Belgian Seafood Market: An Overview

ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Asia-Pacific Seafood Market: Overview

AUSTRALIA

  • Market Overview

  • Trade Scenario

  • Consumption Trends

  • Australian Prawn Market

  • Seafood Imports

INDIA

  • Freshwater Aquaculture

  • Brackish Water Aquaculture

  • Marine Capture

  • Seafood Production and Trade: India Set to Increase Global Share through 2030

  • Expansion of Processed Seafood Segment

  • Market Structure

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

  • Market Overview

BRAZIL

  • Brazilian Fisheries & Seafood Sector: An Overview

MEXICO

  • Market Overview

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

  • Chile

MIDDLE EAST

  • A Nascent and Growing Market

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

  • Market Overview

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 237

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8p1t9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • Olympic athlete tests positive in Tokyo days before 1st game

    TOKYO — A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19 with the Czech Republic team reporting the latest case Monday. Beach volleyball player Ondrej Perušic's opening game in seven days' time is now at risk after a PCR test confirmed his infection. Perušic and his playing partner were due to the begin their Olympic program on July 26 against opponents from Latvia. Czech team leader Martin Doktor said in a statement they would ask to postpone the game until the i

  • Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony to be streamed online in 8 Indigenous languages

    Dorothy Stewart is excited to be among a group of hosts bringing the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to their communities in Indigenous languages. CBC will be providing live online coverage of Friday's opening ceremony in eight Indigenous languages. "It's a privilege and I'm so honoured to be doing this," said Stewart, who will be hosting in Eastern Cree. Stewart, based in Montreal, is the host of the CBC North radio show Winschgaoug which airs across James Bay Cree communities in Quebec. She's been ta

  • Ready or not: Short-handed US basketball roster off to Tokyo

    The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team. That's probably not the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits. “It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about

  • Dolson's Diary: Pre-Olympic training full of protocols

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wow, it’s been an awesome week of training in Las Vegas getting ready for my first Olympics. USA Basketball has done a great job of making practices feel like a 3-on-3 tournament. There’s music playing, which is just like the real thing. It’s definitely fun playing those tournament games and having a really fun atmosphere. It was really cool that when we got there, they had giant banners with our faces on them. It was a special moment for me. At times it’s hard to believe that t

  • LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years b

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana

  • The Rush: COVID enters the Olympic village, Messi’s record-setting post

    Two athletes from South Africa are the first to test positive in the Olympic village, Messi sets a social media record, Texas A&M athletes get the bag, and Space Jams tops the box office