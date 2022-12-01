Global Seafood Market to Exceed Valuation of $195.93 Billion by 2028 | Seafood Premiumization is on the rise and Consumers are Willing to Pay More

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global seafood market was valued at USD 165.51 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 195.93 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.70% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Westford, USA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent report, SkyQuest has provided an in-depth analysis of the seafood market in terms of production, consumption and per capita spending. The global market to surpass revenue generation of $195.93 billion by 2028. The Asia-Pacific region is currently the largest market for seafood production, accounting for 40% of the global total. The region is also expected to be the largest market for seafood consumption by 2028, accounting for 60% of the global consumption.

The demand for seafood market is on the rise globally. This is due to a number of factors, including population growth. As the world's population continues to grow, there will be more mouths to feed, and seafood will need to be produced in larger quantities to meet this demand. Additionally, people are becoming more aware of the health benefits of eating seafood, and as a result, they are choosing to include it in their diets more often. The combination of these two trends is causing the demand for seafood to increase, and it is likely that this trend will continue in the future.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/seafood-market

The report also examines the key drivers of growth in the seafood market, including rising incomes, urbanization, and health consciousness. Additionally, it analyzes the challenges faced by the industry, such as overfishing, climate change, and food safety concerns. Ultimately, SkyQuest's report provides a comprehensive view of the current state of the seafood industry and its future prospects.

Seafood Premiumization is Gaining Attention of Consumers in Global Seafood Market

Global seafood consumption has been growing steadily in recent years, and is now worth over $165 billion. This growth is being driven in part by a trend towards premiumization, with consumers increasingly willing to pay more for higher-quality seafood products. According to a new report from SKyQuest, this trend is being fueled by a number of factors, including a greater awareness of the health benefits of seafood, and a desire for more sustainable and ethical products. As a result, premium seafood brands are seeing strong growth, both in developed markets like Europe and North America, and in emerging markets such as China and India.

The report on the global seafood market highlights some of the key players in the premium seafood space, including MSC-certified brands which have seen sales grow by 20% annually since 2018. The report also identifies some of the challenges facing the premium seafood sector, such as ensuring sustainable supply chains and meeting the needs of increasingly environmentally conscious consumers.

In the report, SkyQuest surveyed over 3,000 consumers in eight countries (China, France, India Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, and US) about their attitudes toward seafood premiumization. The results showed that:

—66% of respondents said they would be willing to pay more for seafood that is certified as sustainable by an independent third party.

—64% said they would be willing to pay more for seafood that is certified as ethical by an independent third party.

—63% said they would be willing to pay more for seafood that is deemed to be of superior quality by an expert panel.

However, despite these challenges, the premium seafood market is well positioned for continued growth in the years ahead.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/seafood-market

China to Dominate Asia Pacific Seafood Market

In 2021, over 189 million tons of seafood was produced across the globe, out of which around 156 million tons was consumed. This is significantly up from 145 million tons in 2010. The majority of this seafood is consumed in Asia, where over 60% of the world's population lives. Not surprisingly, China is the biggest seafood consumer, followed by India, Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines. The Asia Pacific region is the world’s largest consumer of seafood, accounting for more than 60% of global consumption. This is largely due to the large population in the region, as well as the fact that seafood is a staple in many Asian diets. In addition, the region has a growing middle class that has increased demand for higher-quality seafood products. As a result, the Asia Pacific seafood market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

The world’s seafood consumption has been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that the global per capita seafood consumption was 20.5 kg – up from 19.7 kg in 2014. This increase is being driven by a growing global population and rising incomes, which are leading to higher demand for seafood. China is by far the biggest seafood consumer in the world, accounting for over a third of global seafood consumption. Other major consumers include Japan, India, Indonesia, and the United States. As seafood becomes more popular, there is a risk of overfishing and depletion of fish stocks. This would have serious consequences for both the environment and the livelihoods of people who depend on fishing for their livelihoods.

Seafood Market Dynamics

  • Increasing pressure on existing on-land resources to feed the rapidly growing population

  • Increasing growing focus on healthy food that offers inexpensive source of protein, low fat, and omega-3 fatty acids

  • Seafood is becoming more affordable as production methods become more efficient

  • Price of seafood has been relatively stable while the prices of other meats have increased in the seafood market

  • Fish farming has become more efficient and can provide a consistent supply of seafood

  • Seafood is considered a delicacy in many cultures and people are willing to pay more for it.

  • Many countries have banned the practice of fishing with dynamite or other methods that damage the environment

  • Growing awareness of the importance of preserving the world's oceans and the creatures that live in them.

  • Some seafood, such as shrimp, is easy to cook and can be prepared in a variety of ways in the seafood market

  • Seafood is often served in restaurants as an appetizer or main course

Restraints

  • Seafood is often more expensive than other protein sources

  • Some people find it difficult to prepare and cook, which deters some people from eating it

  • Growing concerned about the sustainability of seafood, as overfishing is a major problem in the industry

  • Most of the people don’t like the taste of seafood

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/seafood-market

Top Players in Global Seafood Market

  • Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)

  • Cooke Aquaculture, Inc. (Canada)

  • Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)

  • Dongwon Group (South Korea)

  • Lyons Seafood, Ltd. (UK)

  • Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Princes, Ltd. (UK)

  • Trident Seafoods Corp. (US)

  • Tri Marine International, Inc. (US)

  • Amalgam Enterprises (India)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Rice Bran Oil Market

Global Nut Ingredients Market

Global Halal Food Market

Global Hot Sauce Market

Global Confectionery Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history. James matched a career high with seven 3-pointers. He finished 11 for 21 from the field, including a booming one-handed dunk on a lob from Russell Westbrook with a minute remaining in the first half. While James was pl

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le