The global SD-WANmarket size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.5%

during the forecast period. The increasing number of cloud-based applications increases traffic in the network and SD-WAN provides better cloud connectivity than MPLS does. As a result, enterprises are expected to opt for SD-WAN.

The deployment of SD-WAN also enables network operators to save capital and reduce OPEX. To handle increased traffic, enterprises need to move toward more advanced technologies, boosting the global SD-WAN market during the forecast period.

• By organization size, SMEs segment to account for ahighermarket share during the forecast period



The SMEs segmentis expected to account for ahigher market shareduring the forecast period.Cloud-based solutions increase the flexibility and reduce the capital expenditure. Increasing adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN solutions has enhanced the affordability of SD-WAN solutions resulting in increased demand of SD-WAN solutions from the SMEs. Also, service providers are increasingly adopting the SD-WAN technology to offset the declining MPLS revenues, as well as cater to the new customer segments especially the SMEs.



Amongthe deployment type, the cloud deployment is expected todominate the market in the future

The cloud-enabled SD-WAN deployment model offers the benefits and features of on-premises along with the added benefit of connecting to a virtual or cloud gateway have boosted the adoption of SD-WAN solutions. Furthermore, businesses and enterprises are moving to cloud-based applications, thus the demand and adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN is going to increase over time.



Amongregions,North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to record the highest growth rate among all regions, asthe region is the fastest adopter of the innovative technologies. An increasing need for mobility services is a major growth factor for theSD-WAN market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SD-WANmarket.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level – 65%, Director Level – 35%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW –10%



The following key SD-WANvendorsare profiled in the report:

• Cisco (US)

• VMware (US)

• Silver Peak (US)

• Aryaka Networks (US)

• Nokia (Finland)

• Oracle (US)

• Huawei (China)

• Infovista (France)

• Citrix (US)

• Juniper networks (US)

• Fortinet (US)

• HPE (US)

• FatPipe(US)

• Riverbed (US)

• CloudGenix (US)

• Versa Networks (US)

• Adaptiv Networks (Canada)

• Peplink (US)

• Lavelle Networks (India)

• Martello Technologies (Canada)

• Mushroom Networks (US)

• Zenlayer (US)

• Bigleaf Networks(US)

• Ciena (US)

• NEC (Japan)

• flexiWAN (Israel)



Research Coverage

The SD-WANmarket has been segmentedbycomponent (solutions and services), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), end user (service providers and enterprises), and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations;business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the globalSD-WANmarket.



