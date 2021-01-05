Global Screw Machines Industry
Global Screw Machines Market to Reach $9. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Screw Machines estimated at US$8. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 0.9% over the period 2020-2027. Single Spindle Screw Machine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.1% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi Spindle Screw Machine segment is readjusted to a revised 0.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.1% CAGR
The Screw Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Cox Manufacturing Company
Davenport Machine, Inc.
Eurotech SpA
FANUC Corporation
INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG Hahn & Tessky
Metra Multispindles
Okuma America Corporation
Precision Screw Machine Products Inc.
Tornos SA
Valley Machining Company
Wickman USA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Screw Machine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Screw Machines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Screw Machines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Screw Machines Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Single Spindle Screw Machine (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Single Spindle Screw Machine (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Single Spindle Screw Machine (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Multi Spindle Screw Machine (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Multi Spindle Screw Machine (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Multi Spindle Screw Machine (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Screw Machine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Screw Machines Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Screw Machines Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 15: Screw Machines Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Screw Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 17: Screw Machines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Screw Machines Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Screw Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Screw Machines Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Screw Machines Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Screw Machine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Screw Machines Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Screw Machines Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Screw Machines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 26: Screw Machines Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Screw Machines Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Screw Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Screw Machines Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Screw Machines Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Screw Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Screw Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Screw Machines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Screw Machines Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Screw Machines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Screw Machines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Screw Machines Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Screw Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Screw Machines Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Screw Machines Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Screw Machines Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Screw Machines Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Screw Machines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Screw Machines Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Screw Machines Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Screw Machines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Screw Machines Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Screw Machines Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Screw Machines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Screw Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Screw Machines Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Screw Machines Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Screw Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Screw Machines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Screw Machines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Screw Machines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Screw Machines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Machines Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Screw Machines Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Screw Machines Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Screw Machines Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Screw Machines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Screw Machines Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Screw Machines Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Screw Machines Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Screw Machines Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Screw Machines Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Screw Machines Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Screw Machines Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Screw Machines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Screw Machines Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Screw Machines Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Screw Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Screw Machines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Screw Machines Historic Marketby Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Screw Machines Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Screw Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Screw Machines Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Screw Machines Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Screw Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Screw Machines Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Screw Machines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Screw Machines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Screw Machines Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Screw Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Screw Machines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Screw Machines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Screw Machines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Screw Machines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Screw Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Screw Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Screw Machines Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Screw Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
