Global Screw Compressor Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Screw Compressor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global screw compressor market grew at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2014-2019. A screw compressor refers to a mechanical device that compresses air, liquids and gases using a screw-type motion. It is commonly used to provide compressed air to jackhammers, pneumatic pumps, sandblasting operations, industrial paint systems and riveting tools to ensure a continuous supply of compressed air with minimal fluctuations in the delivery pressure. The device majorly consists of concave and convex contour rotors, a casing, air filter, rubber seal, suction valve and delivery valve. In comparison to the traditionally used piston compressors, screw compressors can be used for high-power tools and heavy industrial applications without the requirement of high air pressure.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is a widespread product adoption across various industries, including chemical, petrochemical, metal, mining, automotive and oil and gas, as screw compressors deliver premium-quality compressed air with higher efficiencies.



Furthermore, the growing demand for natural gas is also providing a boost to the market growth. Screw compressors are largely used for transferring gas, flare elimination and vapor recovery and can also operate under extreme weather conditions, thereby requiring minimal maintenance and reducing the overall operational costs. Various technological innovations, such as the development of energy-efficient and environment-friendly product variants, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including an increasing product utilization by the food and beverage packaging sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Breakup by Type:

Oil-Injected Screw Compressors

Oil-Free Screw Compressors

Breakup by Technology:

Stationary Screw Compressors

Portable Screw Compressors

Breakup by Stage:

Single-Stage Screw Compressors

Multi-Stage Screw Compressors

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Power Plants

Mining and Metals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Atlas Copco, Bauer Kompressoren, Boge Kompressoren, GE Oil & Gas, Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Man SE, Siemens AG, Sullair LLC, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global screw compressor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the stage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global screw compressor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Screw Compressor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Oil-Injected Screw Compressors

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Oil-Free Screw Compressors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Stationary Screw Compressors

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Portable Screw Compressors

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Stage

8.1 Single-Stage Screw Compressors

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Multi-Stage Screw Compressors

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

9.1 Oil and Gas

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Food and Beverage

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Power Plants

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Mining and Metals

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Atlas Copco

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Bauer Kompressoren

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Boge Kompressoren

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 GE Oil & Gas

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Hitachi Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Howden Group Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Ingersoll Rand

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Kaeser Kompressoren SE

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Kobe Steel Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Man SE

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Siemens AG

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Sullair LLC

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8swtaa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



