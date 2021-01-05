Global Screenless Displays Industry

Global Screenless Displays Market to Reach $35. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Screenless Displays estimated at US$5. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Visual Image, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.5% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retinal Display segment is readjusted to a revised 29.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.2% CAGR



The Screenless Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 26.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.9% CAGR.



Synaptic Interface Segment to Record 28.1% CAGR



In the global Synaptic Interface segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$200.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avegant Corporation

Google LLC

HoloxiCA Ltd.

Kapsys

Leia Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Realview Imaging Ltd.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

