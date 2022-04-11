The Global Scandium Market is expected to grow by $ 239.88 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Scandium Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the scandium market and it is poised to grow by $ 239. 88 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7. 73% during the forecast period.

Our report on the scandium market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing electronic content in hybrid and electric vehicles, increasing usage in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCS), and rising demand for aluminum-scandium alloys in aerospace and defense.

The scandium market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The scandium market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Solid oxide fuel cells

• Aerospace and defense

• Electronics

• Sporting goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the imperial development of scandium-modified EV alloy as one of the prime reasons driving the scandium market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of fuses exclusively for EVs and HEVs and the growing preference for newer generation aircraft components will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on scandium market covers the following areas:

• Scandium market sizing

• Scandium market forecast

• Scandium market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scandium market vendors that include Atlantic Equipment Engineers Inc., Australian Mines Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Huizhou Top Metal Material Co. Ltd., Lenntech BV, Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Materion Corp., Merck KGaA, NioCorp Development Ltd., Platina Resources Ltd., Scandium International Mining Corp., Stanford Materials Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Treibacher Industrie AG, United Company RUSAL, and JSC Dalur. Also, the scandium market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

