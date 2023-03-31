Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market to 2027: Increasing Utilization of Satellites for Military Surveillance and Related Defense Applications Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market
Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite manufacturing and launch system market size reached US$ 18.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.77% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus SE

  • Arianespace SA

  • Blue Origin LLC

  • Boeing

  • Geooptics Inc.

  • Innovative Solutions in Space (ISISPACE) Group

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation.

  • Raytheon Company

  • Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • Viasat Inc.

A satellite is a human-made spacecraft manufactured to orbit the Earth and other celestial objects to retrieve and process topographical information. Satellites are usually made using light-weight metals such as titanium and aluminum, along with composites and alloys, including aluminum-beryllium and nickel-cadmium.

Currently, satellite manufacturing and launch organizations deal with Low Earth Orbit (LEO), geostationary (GEO) and sun-synchronous orbit satellites, which are used for remote communication, sensing, surveillance, transmission, traffic control and telemetry.

The increasing utilization of satellites for military surveillance and related defense applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. They are also used for various commercial applications, such as global positioning services (GPS), satellite-based telemetry and internet connectivity. Furthermore, a reduction in the overall launch costs of satellites is another factor providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, miniaturization of satellites with increased payload capabilities is also creating a positive outlook for the market. These satellites are compact in size and enable additional load on a single launch vehicle, which enhances the profit margins for the organizations. They are considered as one of the most effective solutions for cost reduction while ensuring optimum performance.

Apart from being used indirectly to operate larger satellites, they are also widely utilized by research institutes and universities for technology demonstration sessions.

Other factors, including the utilization of 3D technology in the manufacturing process, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote space research and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by the private sector, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the size of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market during 2022-2027?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global satellite manufacturing launch system market?
4. What are the key factors driving the global satellite manufacturing launch system market?
5. What is the breakup of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market based on segment?
6. What is the breakup of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market based on the application?
7. What is the breakup of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market based on the end-use sector?
8. What are the key regions in the global satellite manufacturing launch system market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global satellite manufacturing launch system market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021

Billion18.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027

Billion24.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Segment

7 Market Breakup by Satellite Type

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwewfu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Meghan Markle Wins Dismissal in Court Battle Against Half-Sister Samantha

    Ian Vogler/ReutersSamantha Markle has lost her defamation case against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, after a judge in Florida granted a motion to dismiss.Samantha lodged her case in March 2022, when she sued Meghan Markle for “defamation and injurious falsehoods” along with “malicious lies” in a number of alleged instances, including during the duchess’s well-publicized sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside husband Harry.Samantha also claims Meghan’s Florida fanbase “became a

  • What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered in Terry Sanderson's Ear After Utah Ski Trial Verdict

    "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • Last hope for LNG terminal in Nova Scotia involves U.S.-sourced natural gas, change in N.B. policy

    Calgary-based Pieridae Energy is keeping its slender hopes alive for a slimmed-down proposed liquefied natural gas terminal in Nova Scotia. The company has asked the U.S. government for more time to export U.S.-sourced natural gas into Canada for the project. The previous deadline to start work expired in February 2023. The U.S. gas would supplement the main supply, which is natural gas from New Brunswick. That would require the province to lift its fracking moratorium, said Pieridae president A

  • Oil price to average US$85 for next 12 months: survey

    Raymond James says it collected responses from 48 Canadian oil exploration and production companies between March 15 and 24.

  • I’m a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)

    Once you've entered retirement, you'll need to have a plan for your retirement savings account. Ideally, you'll utilize these savings in a way that can make your nest egg last for years to come -- but...

  • South Korea Passes Its ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament easily approved a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shots After Historic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot Market$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanThe legisl

  • French banks defeat NY lawsuit by family of Cuban bank seized by Castro

    Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA on Thursday won the dismissal of a lawsuit in New York accusing them of trafficking in assets that Fidel Castro's government seized in 1960 from the former owners of a Cuban bank. It was brought by 12 heirs, mostly children and grandchildren, of Carlos and Pura Nuñez, who had owned Banco Nuñez before and during the Cuban Revolution. SocGen and Paribas were accused of evading U.S. sanctions by doing business with Cuba's central bank after it nationalized and absorbed Banco Nuñez and other lenders, resulting in more than $1 billion of profit for the French banks since 2000.

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.

  • Jeep's CEO doesn't think there are enough raw materials on earth to meet electric-car demand

    The chief executive of Jeep-maker Stellantis doesn't think there are enough of the necessary raw materials on earth to meet the industry's EV needs.

  • Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

    One startup lists as its address a small home in a working-class district in Venezuela's capital whose owner has never heard of the firm. At the same time, regular Venezuelans are asking how more than $20 billion in proceeds from oil shipments seemingly vanished. The purge began this month when authorities arrested 21 people, including business executives, senior officials and a lawmaker, as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil shipments.

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    Depending on what stage you're at in life, you may either be thinking very carefully about retirement, or not worrying much about it at all. I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments...

  • How Oil Prices Have Reacted To Financial Crises Through History

    Unfortunately, energy is one of the sectors that have historically been hammered the most whenever the economy ails, and severe economic downturns have had a detrimental impact on oil markets throughout history

  • Canada approves C$20 billion Rogers-Shaw deal

    Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said at a press meet that he has approved the transfer of wireless licenses held by Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc under some conditions. Freedom Mobile's planned C$2.85 billion sale to Quebecor-owned Videotron has played a vital role in addressing the antitrust concerns over the deal, given the overlap between Rogers and Shaw's wireless division.

  • SVB's collapse was fueled by 'people on iPhones' and won't spread across the US banking sector, Blackstone CEO says

    Rapid withdrawals "by people on iPhones" and high interest rates caused Silicon Valley Bank to collapse, Blackstone boss Steve Schwarzman said.

  • Federal budget addresses 'right to repair' rules

    The federal budget released this week included plans for so-called “right to repair” rules. They’re meant to make it easier and cheaper to fix things like home appliances, electronics, and farming equipment instead of having to completely replace them. But as Touria Izri reports, how the new rules could be implemented is still unclear.

  • Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack

    Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen his net worth plunge after short seller group Hindenburg Research published a damning report, but the billionaire has managed to recoup $20 billion in 30 days following the attack

  • Inflation Pushes Shoppers Toward Luxury Eyewear

    Executives at Vision Expo East say that shoppers are flocking to luxury eyewear as an accessible way to buy into coveted brands.

  • McLaren Gets A Huge Shot In The Arm

    The beleaguered British automaker will enjoy a huge financial windfall…

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Do You Know: What Is the Standard Deduction...