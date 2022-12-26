Global Satellite Data Services Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite Data Services estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.
8% over the period 2020-2027. Image Data, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Data Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR
The Satellite Data Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Airbus SE
Ceinsys Tech Ltd.
DigitalGlobe
Earth-i Ltd.
East View Geospatial Inc.
Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc
ICEYE
ImageSat International N.V.
Land Info Worldwide Mapping
Planet Labs, Inc.
Satellite Imaging Corporation
SATPALDA Geospatial Services
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
SpecTIR LLC
Trimble Inc.
URSA Space Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Satellite Data Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Data Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Image
Data by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Image Data by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Military by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Satellite Data Services Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Satellite Data Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image Data
and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image Data
and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Satellite Data Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image Data
and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Satellite Data Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image Data
and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Satellite Data Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image Data
and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Satellite Data Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: France 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image Data
and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Satellite Data Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Image Data and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government & Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 42: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image Data
and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Satellite Data Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image Data
and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government &
Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Image Data and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government & Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Satellite Data Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Image Data and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government & Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Data Services by Service - Image Data and Data
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Image Data and Data Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Government & Military
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government & Military and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
