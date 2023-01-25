The global satellite-based cloud computing market is estimated to reach $472.6 million in 2032 from $368.3 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 2.53% during the forecast period 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growth in the global satellite-based cloud computing market is expected to be driven by increasing migration of applications to cloud as well as rising concerns around user end data and privacy across the globe.

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite-Based Cloud Computing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412303/?utm_source=GNW
The global space economy has been growing owing to the increasing requirement for satellite-based connectivity services across different applications such as communication, navigation, Earth observation, and internet connectivity. The growing need for fast and accurate hybrid data protection solutions owing to the increase in the number of cyberattacks is propelling the demand for the satellite-based cloud computing market.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The market demand for satellite-based cloud computing is expected to propel over the forecast period 2022-2032, owing to an increase in the number of proposed communication satellites and secured data services among end-users.The application of small satellites, such as Earth observations, asset tracking, the Internet of Things (IoT), communications, and space exploration, is increasing the number of satellites launched per year.

Cloud computing has emerged as a significant component of digital technology and a pillar of the digital economy.End users are adopting cloud computing services to reduce their IT cost, which includes the cost of IT infrastructure, IT employee salary, and maintenance costs.

It improves data privacy and security, reduces latency, and enhances resilience.

Rapid digitization is supporting organizations to modernize their infrastructure landscape and application to drive business agility and cost efficiency. By adopting cloud solutions and services, organizations avoid the latency of the network, move business workloads to a cloud platform, and support their key business activities effectively.

Data privacy and security are the key concerns among enterprises wherein data storage and distribution are digitally protected. Satellite-based cloud computing mitigates the challenge of data security and privacy, which enables improved cybersecurity for its end users, prominently the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Impact

The global satellite-based cloud computing market is expected to cater to the growing demand for secured data services across several end users.The satellite constellation of communication and IoT applications is anticipated to enter the satellite-based cloud computing market.

Terrestrial cloud service providers are expected to enter the satellite-based cloud computing market to enhance their cybersecurity.The use of cloud-based applications ensures that existing business processes are further streamlined.

Shifting to the cloud is more of a strategic imperative, with business agility and IT flexibility being prominent drivers of the growing cloud computing market demand.Serverless computing is a cloud model wherein the end user does not have to work with server provisioning and infrastructure management.

The cloud provider deals with the underlying infrastructure and allocates resources based on the current requirements. Similarly, in satellite-based cloud computing, service providers will put servers in satellites and will manage the infrastructure, and end user will not have to deal with the server management, reducing IT cost.

North America is a leading region in terms of satellite-based cloud computing manufacturing due to key satellite-based cloud computing providers, terrestrial-based cloud computing providers, satellite manufacturers, and data handling unit manufacturers. This is also aided by the overwhelming space budget of the U.S., rising to around $24 billion for the fiscal year 2022, a 3% increase from the fiscal year 2021. The cloud continues to be a critical resource across several sectors as enterprises are rapidly relying on on-demand IT resources, from accounting software to full-blown IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions. Project Kuiper, Kuiper Systems LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon, is a coming low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet service provider that’s set to launch 1,500 satellites over the next five years (2023-2027). Kuiper plans to reach a total of 3,236 satellites to build out its constellation and offer satellite broadband internet across the globe.

Market Segmentation:
Segmentation 1: by End User
• Commercial
• Civil Government
• Defense

Segmentation 2: by Application
• Secure Data Services
• Government/Military
• Entertainment
• Meeting Platforms
• Social Media Platforms
• Management Information Systems
• E-Commerce Platforms
• Healthcare
• Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
• Infrastructure-as-a-Service
• Platform-as-a-Service

Based on application, the global satellite-based cloud computing market is expected to be dominated by the secured data services segment.

Segmentation 3: by Product
• Data Handling Unit

Segmentation 4: by Region
• North America - U.S.
• Europe - U.K., France, Germany, and Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific - China, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Recent Developments in the Global Satellite-Based Cloud Computing Market

• In November 2022, Eutelsat S.A., a satellite operator, signed a final agreement covering its acquisition of low Earth orbit satellite outfit OneWeb from Bharti, Softbank, Hanwha, and the U.K. government, following approval by its board of directors. The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval.
• In April 2022, Omnispace and Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), announced that Omnispace Spark-1 was successfully delivered into orbit aboard the SpaceX Transporter-4. The Omnispace Spark program represents phase one in the development and delivery of the world’s first standards-based global hybrid network.
• In March 2022, Microsoft Corporation acquired Nuance Communications Inc., a leader in conversational AI and ambient intelligence across industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, and telecommunications. The acquisition would bring together Nuance’s best-in-class conversational AI and ambient intelligence with Microsoft’s secure and trusted industry cloud offerings.
• In January 2020, CYSEC partnered with Cloud Constellation Corporation to a joint go-to-market strategy that combines the capabilities of ARCA, the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) by CYSEC, and SpaceBelt data security as a service (DsaaS). Cloud Constellation’s SpaceBelt DsaaS would utilize a constellation of 10 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) space-based cloud service for securing high-value, mission-critical, and highly sensitive data assets by providing data storage in space along with global and secure managed network services.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the global satellite-based cloud computing market:
• Rising Concern around End-User Data and Privacy
• Increased Migration of Applications to the Cloud
• Increasing Adoption of Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, 5G, and IoT
• Increasing Need for Accessing Data Anytime and Anywhere

Following are the challenges for the global satellite-based cloud computing market:
• Delay in Deployment of Constellation
• Existing User Experience with Terrestrial Cloud Computing Will Keep End Users Away from Using Satellite-Based Cloud Computing
• Vulnerability of End Users to Losing Access to the Service
• Impact of Latency on Satellite Communication

Following are the opportunities for the global satellite-based cloud computing market:
• Investment Opportunity for Tech Investors
• Solution Scaling Up Opportunities for Terrestrial CSPs

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment aids the reader understand the different types of satellite-based cloud computing and their potential globally. Additionally, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of the different satellite-based cloud computing based on end user (commercial, civil government, defense), application (secured data services, government/military, entertainment, meeting platforms, social media platforms, management information systems, e-commerce platforms, healthcare, software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service), product (data handling units).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global satellite-based cloud computing market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts, enabling them to strengthen their positions in the global satellite-based cloud computing market.

For instance, in October 2022, Cloud Constellation Corporation partnered with Addvalue Innovation Pte Ltd to focus on the development of satellite products and services in support of Cloud Constellation’s SpaceBelt data security as a service (DsaaS) cloud service.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global satellite-based cloud computing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve satellite-based cloud computing service providers that provide cloud computing services.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global satellite-based cloud computing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the companies’ coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Key Satellite-Based Cloud Service Providers

• Cloud Constellation Corporation (SpaceBelt)
• LEOcloud, Inc.
• Ramon.Space

Key Satellite Operators (Constellation)

• Aistech Space
• Astrocast
• BlackSky Technology Inc.
• Capella Space
• Starlink (Space Exploration Technologies Corporation)
• Kuiper Systems LLC
• OneWeb
• Planet Labs PBC
• Satellogic
• Spire Global, Inc.

Key Terrestrial Cloud Service Providers (TCSPs)

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.
• Microsoft Azure
• Google Cloud Platform

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• India
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412303/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • London Lightning start 2023 season with a loss at home

    The London Lighting started their 2023 season with a close game on Thursday night, losing to the Sudbury Five 86-83 at Budweiser Gardens. Thursday's game was the first of 30 this year. Londoners Carol and Devon Majojo were at all Lightning games last season. They both love to see them win and watching the players put in hard work. "They're just very talented," said Devon, who plays basketball himself. They were excited to watch the championship banner raised after watching the final game last se

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Canucks fans welcome head coach Rick Tocchet with boos in first game

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Disrespected no more, Bengals prepare to face Chiefs again

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals went into Buffalo feeling disrespected and played their most complete game of the season. With tickets on sale last week for a potential neutral-site Buffalo-Kansas City AFC championship game, the Bengals came into a snowstorm and dominated the second-seeded Bills. Cincinnati's 27-10 win — its 10th in a row — sets up a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals are peaking in the playoffs again,

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le