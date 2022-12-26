Global Sarcoma Drugs Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sarcoma Drugs estimated at US$966. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8% over the period 2020-2027.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sarcoma Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032828/?utm_source=GNW
Targeted Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $282.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Sarcoma Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$282.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$289.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Amgen
Bayer AG
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Eli Lilly
Johnson and Johnson
Novartis
Pfizer Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sarcoma Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Targeted Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Targeted Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Targeted Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemotherapy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemotherapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Sarcoma Drugs Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment
Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment
Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment
Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment
Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment
Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment
Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment
Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sarcoma
Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment
Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Targeted Therapy
and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs
by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Sarcoma Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sarcoma Drugs by Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Sarcoma Drugs by
Treatment Type - Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sarcoma Drugs
by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Targeted Therapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

IV. COMPETITION
