Global Sand Screens Market to Reach $687.6 Million by 2027

·20 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sand Screens estimated at US$504. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$687. 6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sand Screens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032827/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027. Onshore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$365.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Offshore segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $137.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Sand Screens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Dana Holding
Dichtungstechnik
Federal-Mogul
Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
Henniges Automotive
KACO GmbH + Co. KG
SKF
Trelleborg;


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032827/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sand Screens - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sand Screens by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Onshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Onshore by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Onshore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Offshore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Sand Screens Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Sand Screens by Application -
Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Sand Screens by Application -
Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Sand Screens by Application -
Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Sand Screens by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Sand Screens by Application -
Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Sand Screens by Application -
Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Sand Screens by Application -
Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sand Screens by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: India Historic Review for Sand Screens by Application -
Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: India 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sand Screens
by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sand
Screens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sand Screens by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sand
Screens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sand Screens by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Sand Screens by Application -
Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Sand Screens by Application -
Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Sand Screens
by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sand
Screens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Sand Screens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sand Screens by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Sand Screens by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Sand Screens by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
