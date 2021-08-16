Global Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Forecast and Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Forecast and Opportunity 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global samarium cobalt magnets market reached a value of US$ 516 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A type of rare earth magnet, Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) magnets are made of samarium, cobalt and iron. Developed in the early 1970's and 80's, they are known for their high magnetic strength and high resistance to corrosion. These magnets have excellent thermal stability and can withstand very high operating temperatures. Being very strong and brittle, they require proper handling and packing. Samarium Cobalt magnets can, however, be more susceptible to chipping and cracking, as a result, they need to be stored in a low humidity and mild temperature. These magnets are currently used for certain niche applications, particularly in the defence and aerospace sectors.



The publisher's latest study has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. At present, China represents both the largest producer as well as the largest consumer of SmCo magnets accounting for more than 71% of the total global consumption. One of the key factors making China the biggest producer of these magnets is the fact that it has a monopoly over the raw materials that are used to produce them. As a result, many dependent industries have set up their plants in China so as to have a cost advantage. China is followed by the United States and Europe.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a samarium cobalt magnet manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the samarium cobalt magnet industry. The requisite includes in-depth analysis of the samarium cobalt magnets market, trends, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the samarium cobalt magnets market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the rare earth magnet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global rare earth magnet industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rare earth magnet industry?

What are the key applications in the global rare earth magnet industry?

How has the SmCo magnet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global SmCo magnet industry?

What are the key applications in the global SmCo magnet industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the SmCo magnet industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the SmCo magnet industry?

What is the structure of the SmCo magnet industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the SmCo magnet industry?

What are the profit margins in the SmCo magnet industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up SmCo magnet manufacturing plant?

How are SmCo magnet manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in SmCo magnet plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up SmCo magnet plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up SmCo magnet plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up SmCo magnet plant?

What are the packaging requirements for SmCo magnet?

What are the transportation requirements for SmCo magnet?

What are the utility requirements for setting up SmCo magnet plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up SmCo magnet plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up SmCo magnet plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up SmCo magnet plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up SmCo magnet plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for SmCo magnet plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rare Earth Magnets Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Sales Volume Trends

5.2.2 Sales Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Magnet Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Major Players



6 Global Samarium Cobalt Magnet Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Rare Earth Mining and Milling Companies

6.9.2 Rare Earth Oxide Manufacturers

6.9.3 Rare Earth Metal Manufacturers

6.9.4 Rare Earth Alloy Manufacturers

6.9.5 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers

6.9.6 Product Distribution

6.9.7 Scrap Magnets Removing and Separating Companies

6.9.8 Recycling Companies

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Success and Risk Factors for Manufacturers



7 Market Performance by Region

7.1 China

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 USA

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Applications

8.1 Defence

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aerospace

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electronics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Medical Devices

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Key Player Profiles

9.3.1 Ningbo NGYC (Ninggang Permanent Magnetic) Materials Co. Ltd.

9.3.2 Ningbo Ketian

9.3.3 Arnold Magnetic Technologies

9.3.4 ADAMS Magnetic Products

9.3.5 Bunting

9.3.6 Eclipse Magnetics

9.3.7 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group (HPMG)

9.3.8 Thomas & Skinner Inc.



10 Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing

13.4 Income Projections

13.5 Expenditure Projections

13.6 Taxation and Depreciation

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



