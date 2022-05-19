Global Salmon Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
Global Salmon Market
The "Salmon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report
The global salmon market reached a volume of 3.33 million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 4.17 million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.77% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Salmon is a species of ray-finned fish which belongs to the Salmonidae family. It is usually found in the northern Atlantic and Pacific oceans and currently represents the most widely traded seafood species. It is low in saturated fats but rich in nutrients, such as protein, calcium, vitamin B3 and D, zinc, iodine, cholesterol and omega-3 fatty acids. Its regular consumption aids in calming inflammation, lowering blood pressure, minimizing the risk of developing cancer and improving the function of the cells that are lining the arteries. On account of these health benefits, it is used for grilling, broiling, poaching, pickling and roasting and in the preparation of a wide variety of dishes.
Owing to various factors, including sedentary lifestyle habits, inflating income levels, rising prevalence of chronic conditions and the growing awareness about health and wellness, there is a shift in the consumption patterns of individuals. They are focusing on eliminating or reducing carbohydrate-laden food products from their daily diet and increasing the consumption of protein-rich food items.
As a result, they are increasingly employing salmon in the preparation of pasta, salads, burgers, tartar sauce and other dishes usually consumed as a part of their daily diet. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing numerous value-added products, such as canned salmon, frozen salmon, smoked salmon, salmon jerky, salmon oil, salmon lox and salmon spreads. Furthermore, the increasing working population, in confluence with the busy schedules of individuals, is increasing the sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) and easy-to-cook food products. In line with this, convenient packaging and easy availability of frozen and canned salmon is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cremaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, and SalMar ASA.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvonae
