Global Salmon Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Salmon Market

Global Salmon Market

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salmon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global salmon market reached a volume of 3.33 million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 4.17 million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.77% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Salmon is a species of ray-finned fish which belongs to the Salmonidae family. It is usually found in the northern Atlantic and Pacific oceans and currently represents the most widely traded seafood species. It is low in saturated fats but rich in nutrients, such as protein, calcium, vitamin B3 and D, zinc, iodine, cholesterol and omega-3 fatty acids. Its regular consumption aids in calming inflammation, lowering blood pressure, minimizing the risk of developing cancer and improving the function of the cells that are lining the arteries. On account of these health benefits, it is used for grilling, broiling, poaching, pickling and roasting and in the preparation of a wide variety of dishes.



Owing to various factors, including sedentary lifestyle habits, inflating income levels, rising prevalence of chronic conditions and the growing awareness about health and wellness, there is a shift in the consumption patterns of individuals. They are focusing on eliminating or reducing carbohydrate-laden food products from their daily diet and increasing the consumption of protein-rich food items.

As a result, they are increasingly employing salmon in the preparation of pasta, salads, burgers, tartar sauce and other dishes usually consumed as a part of their daily diet. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing numerous value-added products, such as canned salmon, frozen salmon, smoked salmon, salmon jerky, salmon oil, salmon lox and salmon spreads. Furthermore, the increasing working population, in confluence with the busy schedules of individuals, is increasing the sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) and easy-to-cook food products. In line with this, convenient packaging and easy availability of frozen and canned salmon is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Story continues

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cremaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, and SalMar ASA.



Key Questions Answered in This Report1. What was the size of the global salmon market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global salmon market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global salmon market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global salmon market?

5. What is the breakup of the global salmon market based on the type?

6. What is the breakup of the global salmon market based on the species?

7. What is the breakup of the global salmon market based on the end product type?

8. What is the breakup of the global salmon market based on the distribution channel?

9. What are the key regions in the global wild captured salmon market based on the production?

10. What are the key regions in the global farmed salmon market based on the production?

11. What are the key regions in the global salmon market based on consumption?

12. Who are the key companies/players in the global salmon market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Salmon Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Farmed

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wild Captured

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Species

7.1 Atlantic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pink

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Chum/Dog

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Coho

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Sockeye

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Product Type

8.1 Frozen

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Fresh

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Canned

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Foodservice

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Producing Region



11 Market Breakup by Consuming Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators

15.1 Key Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Price Trends



16 Salmon Processing

16.1 Product Overview

16.2 Detailed Process Flow

16.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

16.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

16.5 Key Success and Risk Factors



17 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

17.1 Land, Location and Site Development

17.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

17.3 Plant Machinery

17.4 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

17.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

17.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

17.7 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

17.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

17.9 Other Capital Investments



18 Loans and Financial Assistance



19 Project Economics

19.1 Capital Cost of the Project

19.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

19.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

19.4 Income Projections

19.5 Expenditure Projections

19.6 Taxation and Depreciation

19.7 Financial Analysis

19.8 Profit Analysis



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Market Structure

20.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

20.3 Profiles of Key Players

20.3.1 Cremaq Group ASA

20.3.2 Leroy Seafood Group ASA

20.3.3 Mowi ASA

20.3.4 SalMar ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvonae

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



