Global Salmon Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salmon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global salmon market reached a volume of 3.33 million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 4.17 million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.77% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Salmon is a species of ray-finned fish which belongs to the Salmonidae family. It is usually found in the northern Atlantic and Pacific oceans and currently represents the most widely traded seafood species. It is low in saturated fats but rich in nutrients, such as protein, calcium, vitamin B3 and D, zinc, iodine, cholesterol and omega-3 fatty acids. Its regular consumption aids in calming inflammation, lowering blood pressure, minimizing the risk of developing cancer and improving the function of the cells that are lining the arteries. On account of these health benefits, it is used for grilling, broiling, poaching, pickling and roasting and in the preparation of a wide variety of dishes.

Owing to various factors, including sedentary lifestyle habits, inflating income levels, rising prevalence of chronic conditions and the growing awareness about health and wellness, there is a shift in the consumption patterns of individuals. They are focusing on eliminating or reducing carbohydrate-laden food products from their daily diet and increasing the consumption of protein-rich food items.

As a result, they are increasingly employing salmon in the preparation of pasta, salads, burgers, tartar sauce and other dishes usually consumed as a part of their daily diet. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing numerous value-added products, such as canned salmon, frozen salmon, smoked salmon, salmon jerky, salmon oil, salmon lox and salmon spreads. Furthermore, the increasing working population, in confluence with the busy schedules of individuals, is increasing the sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) and easy-to-cook food products. In line with this, convenient packaging and easy availability of frozen and canned salmon is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cremaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, and SalMar ASA.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global salmon market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global salmon market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global salmon market?
5. What is the breakup of the global salmon market based on the type?
6. What is the breakup of the global salmon market based on the species?
7. What is the breakup of the global salmon market based on the end product type?
8. What is the breakup of the global salmon market based on the distribution channel?
9. What are the key regions in the global wild captured salmon market based on the production?
10. What are the key regions in the global farmed salmon market based on the production?
11. What are the key regions in the global salmon market based on consumption?
12. Who are the key companies/players in the global salmon market?

Key Topics Covered:

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Salmon Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Species
8 Market Breakup by End Product Type
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10 Market Breakup by Producing Region

11 Market Breakup by Consuming Region

12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes

16 Salmon Processing
18 Loans and Financial Assistance

19 Project Economics
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Market Structure
20.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
20.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvonae

